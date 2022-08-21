Who is Alexander Dugin, Putin’s ‘guru’ who lost his daughter in a car explosion | World

Controversial analyst and strategist, Dugin is known for ultranationalist views. He defends the ideology of the “Russian world” concept and the sending of Russian troops to Ukraine.

Aleksandr Dugin, ‘Putin’s Rasputin’, who shaped his view of Russia and the world

The strategist follows the eurasianism – an idea that emerged after the fall of the Russian Empire in 1917 and placed Russia as an organized society “formed by a profound history of cultural exchanges between peoples of Turkish, Slavic, Mongol and other Asian origins”, wrote historian Jane Burbank of New York University in March this year for The New York Times.

Who was Darya Dugina, killed in car explosion in Russia

According to this philosophy, Russia needed to move away from European ideals and create an Asian-Russian empire.

“In Dugin’s adjustment of Eurasianism to present conditions, Russia had a new opponent – not just Europe, but the entire ‘Atlantic’ world led by the United States,” Burbank wrote.

Dugin approached Putin in the year 2000, at the beginning of the president-elect’s government. At the time, Putin publicly said that “Russia has always seen itself as a Eurasian country.”

After that, Dugin claimed that Putin’s phrase was “historic, grandiose and revolutionary”, which “changed everything”.

Other actions by the Russian government – ​​such as the influence on US elections, Brexit and the conflicts in eastern Ukraine and Georgia – are also examples of the influence of Dugin’s ideas on Putin and his allies.

In 1997, Dugin wrote that Ukrainian sovereignty posed an “enormous danger to all of Eurasia”.

“Full military and political control of the entire northern coast of the Black Sea was an ‘absolute imperative’ of Russian geopolitics. Ukraine had to become ‘a purely administrative sector of the centralized Russian state’ [segundo Dugin]”, according to historian Burbank.

In 2013, Dugin called the Ukrainian uprising against the country’s pro-Russian leadership a “United States coup d’état” aimed at preventing Russian expansion.