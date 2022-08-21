Who is Clara Chia Marti, Gerard Piqué’s new affair, Shakira’s ex

After announcing the end of his 12-year marriage to singer Shakira, defender Gerard Piqué has his name involved in another romance. The player was caught kissing with his new lover, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, while enjoying a concert by Spanish singer Dani Martín in Spain. The program “Socialité”, of the Spanish TV Telecinco, published images of the new couple.

#EXCLUSIVE | Gerdad Piqué, hunted with his novia Clara Chía: first images together https://t.co/Sn7hIsrLKu — Telecinco (@telecincoes) August 20, 2022

Clara is 12 years younger than Piqué. According to “Socialité”, they met at a bar and have been together for over a month. The 23-year-old works with events at ‘Kosmos’, the defender’s producer.

According to the English tabloid The Sun, the two met at a Kosmos event. At the time, Clara was working as a waitress.

“She is a student who also works for him at his company, organizing events. They’ve been keeping quiet about their relationship, but those close to them know what’s going on,” a friend of Clara’s told The Sun.

Here is Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend: Clara Chía Marti! Shakira is living in a forced city, as she needs to resolve her children’s bureaucratic issues with their father. She took a break from her career, is having psychological follow-up, and her EX husband is enjoying the new phase. pic.twitter.com/7cpffVBhSC — Shakira Now Brasil (@ShakiraNowBr) August 20, 2022

In June, Piqué and Shakira announced that they were ending their 12-year relationship. Among the issues that culminated in the end of the relationship would be an alleged betrayal of the player.