who is Stella Torreão, love of the actress’s life

Stella Torreão was the great love of Claudia Jimenez’s life, who died today at the age of 63. The two formed a couple between 1998 and 2008, but never really broke up, as the actress continued to share the same apartment with the personal trainer.

Every November 18, Claudia’s birthday, Stella publicly declared herself to her love on social media. Today, it was time to say goodbye to his great life companion.

Claudia Jimenez’s ex-wife is a personal trainer and since 2000 she has maintained a health space in Rio de Janeiro frequented by several famous people, such as Patricia Pillar, Camila Pitanga, Frejat, Vera Holtz, Guilherme Leme, among others. Claudia was also his partner.

It was at Espaço Stella Torreão, in Lagoa, that Claudia Jimenez also took care of her health with water aerobics classes. The gym caters from babies to the elderly with activities such as weight training, pilates and physiotherapy.

In 2018, in an interview in Mônica Bergamo’s column in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Claudia said that she still considered herself married.

“If you ask: ‘Are you married?’. I say: ‘I am’. I often say that our separation did not work out. She is so much in my life, and I in hers, that the only part we don’t live It’s erotic.”

When they were still officially together as a couple, between 1998 and 2008, Claudia and Stella even made plans to have children. The personal trainer who would father their child.

“I thought about having one with Stella when we were together. She would be the belly. But the thing happened and it ended up not happening”, said the actress about the desire to be a mother.

“At that time I thought about adopting. But I had these complications [de saúde], and today I can’t hold a child on my lap, because of my heart problem. Life has given me some limitations that I have to accept.”

In the same interview, Claudia Jimenez also revealed that Stella —despite being the great love—was not the first woman in her life. “Stella wasn’t the first one. I had already dated others. It’s just that they’re known people, and I can’t name names so as not to expose [risos]. But these I only dated.”

After ending her marriage with Stella Torreão, Claudia also said that she enjoyed her making out phase, which she cannot live in adolescence, since she was fat and rejected by boys.

“There in four years [depois que se separou de Stella] I lived through my adolescence. I went every day to the party, to the club. look at the group [com quem ela saía na época]: Carolina Dieckmann, Paulo Vilhena, Giovanna Antonelli, Fernanda Paes Leme, Bruno de Luca. There were only younger people [risos]. I had to live it. It was important to me.”