Who was the player who died at age 20

Futsal player Pietra Medeiros, from Taboão Magnus, died at age 20 after being diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis. Even very young, the athlete was national champion, Libertadores and won tributes from legends of the sport.

“Pietra was wonderful, loved and loved by all the athletes. One of the best revelations of women’s futsal in her category. She won everything with our club, from under-13 to professional”, said Priscila Silva, manager of Taboão Magnus, to UOL Esporte.

For us from the coaching staff, it was like a daughter. We watched her grow up and become a woman.”

Priscila Silva

Pietra played as a winger and had been playing for both the main team and the under-20 of Taboão. She was at the club since she was 10 years old and went from school to professional.

Among the achievements are titles of the Paulista Championship, the Supercup, the Novo Futsal Feminino Brasil and the runner-up of the Brazil Cup. The most important title of his career came in June, when Taboão was champion of the women’s futsal Libertadores.

Less than two months after the conquest, Pieta was hospitalized with autoimmune hepatitis. Teammates showed off her number 27 shirt in the last games of Taboão while the wing was in the hospital. She underwent a liver transplant, but did not survive and died last Friday.

Tributes

Among many tributes after the athlete’s death, one was from Amandinha, elected eight times the best futsal player in the world.

“May daddy from heaven in his infinite kindness welcome you with open arms and may you have that wonderful smile by his side. You were a warrior, Pietra”, wrote Amandinha in an Instagram post.

Falcão and Pietra Medeiros Image: Playback/Instagram

Former player Falcão posted a photo next to Pietra. “May God welcome you with open arms and comfort your family. Futsal in mourning,” he posted.

Teammates also remembered the player, such as goalkeeper Aghata Cristina.

“I promise you one thing, Pi. Everything I achieve from today, you can be sure it will be for you too. I hope you can hear me from above. Know that you made a difference in my life and will never be forgotten.” .”

Players discover Pietra’s death on the court and go into shock