Wholemeal bread can be fattening too; see how many calories he has

Traditional bread is the most consumed food by Brazilians for breakfast and in several other meals. Made from a variety of flours, breads are a rich source of carbohydrates and flavor, but they are also rich in calories. As consumption is so popular, many people adhere to whole grain bread as a way to reduce weight impacts, but does it work? Understand.

Wholemeal bread is fattening? Understand once and for all

First, know that wholemeal bread is also a carbohydrate, although it has more fiber and can count on grains and nuts. However, flour remains a carbohydrate with a considerable glycemic index. All this excess carbohydrate (characterized by glucose) turns into accumulated fat. If there is no compatible caloric expenditure, all the carbohydrate energy will be stored in the body, causing mass gain.

On the other hand, as it is a slower-absorbing carbohydrate, wholemeal bread can generate energy without accumulating as much fat as the “brothers” made with refined white flour. Understand that fat generated from glucose is highly energetic. As this energy process is processed quickly, its expenditure has to be fast. Otherwise, the fat will also be stored and stored without having time to be eliminated.

How many calories are in wholemeal bread?

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), the nutritional value of wholemeal bread per 100 grams of product is as follows:

– Calories, 258 kcal;

– Protein, 8 grams;

– Total fat, 1.4 grams;

– Carbohydrates, 49 grams;

– Fiber, 8.5 grams;

– Calcium, 21 milligrams;

– Magnesium, 91 milligrams;

– Sodium, 540 milligrams;

– Potassium, 220 milligrams; and

– Phosphorus, 195 milligrams.

How to eat bread without getting fat?

Bread tastes good and goes well with almost anything, whether sweet or savory, but moderation is required. You can’t splurge on bread, even wholemeal, and think that the weight will remain the same. As explained above, there needs to be a compatible expense to not leave leftovers in the body. This explanation, of course, is quite simplistic, it only serves to facilitate understanding.

The tip for those who don’t leave a bun for nothing is to practice physical exercises that require a lot of energy expenditure. Among them, weight training and aerobic exercises stand out, but this is for those who do not need to lose a lot of weight. If you are obese, you will need to temporarily cut or reduce the amount of bread.