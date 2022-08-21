Why did XP buy the Campo de Marte airport?

Bloomberg Línea — The financial group XP Inc. (XP) decided to bet on the airport sector: it acquired the concession for 30 years of two iconic airports of executive aviation in Brazil: Campo de Marte, which has the largest fleet of helicopters in the country, in the north of São Paulo, and Jacarepaguá, in Rio de Janeiro.

The conglomerate’s asset manager, XP Asset, was the only one to present a proposal and won the right to operate the two assets for R$ 141.4 million, practically without goodwill (0.01%) in relation to the fixed price, at auction at B3 this Thursday (18). The auction transferred a total of 15 airports to the private sector, including Congonhas (SP), the second busiest in the country.

The Brazilian infrastructure sector is seen by experts as a business opportunity enabling better returns for investments in equities. It’s not the first time XP has played its cards in the segment.

“It is a source of pride to participate in yet another chapter of Brazilian airport concessions. XP had already been investing in the sector through debt”, said Túlio Azevedo Machado, head of infrastructure at XP Asset, before dropping the hammer.

Formally, the name of the winner of the two airports was the investment fund XP Infra IV FI Participações de Infraestrutura. Assuming the commitment, XP will have to make investments (Capex) of BRL 560 million.

Opened in 1920, Campo de Marte was the first airport in the city of São Paulo. According to Infraero (Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Airport), the airport operates general aviation, executive aviation, air taxi and flying schools, with more than 20 hangars for executive aviation.

In recent years, XP has even used, for example, access to the VIP lounge at airports (for example, Guarulhos in São Paulo and Galeão in Rio de Janeiro) as a bait – benefit – to attract customers for its credit card line credit.

XP’s offer was made in partnership with the French Egis Airport Operation, which shares control of Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP), with TPI (Triunfo Participações e Investimentos) and UTC Participações since 2012.

The auction takes place at a time of expansion of executive aviation in Brazil. Last month, Canadian operator of Arab investor capital AEPM Services signed a contract to build and operate a VIP terminal at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP), starting in 2023, at an estimated investment of US$ 80 .6 million.

Another private investment is Catarina Aeroporto Executivo Internacional, an international airport terminal in São Roque, about 70 km from the capital of São Paulo. Opened by the JHSF (JHSF3) at the end of 2019, the place, which this year even hosted Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, is an air hub frequented by the financial market elite.

Flying car

The expectation of the beginning of the operation of “flying cars”, as the eVTOLs are popularly known (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), has also stimulated investments in the segment, mainly in the Southeast, where air travel between São Paulo and Rio de January are more intense due to business trips.

Earlier this year, Flapper, the leading air charter platform in Latin America, predicted the launch of aircraft of different technologies and designs between 2026 and 2030, depending on the progress of the projects and the certification process. Embraer’s Eve (EMBR3), Electra, Jaunt and MagniX, among others, are in the race to expand urban air mobility in Latin America.

