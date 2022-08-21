Why is Newcastle, the ‘richest team in the world’ struggling to sign reinforcements?

Newcastle faces Manchester City this Sunday (21), at 12:30 pm (GMT), with live broadcast on ESPN at the Star+

This Sunday (21), the Newcastle receives the Manchester City, at 12:30 pm (Brasília time), in St. James Park, in game for the 3rd round of the Premier League.

Bought last season by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the white-and-white club came to be called by the English press as “richest team in the world”as their coffers are now wider than even those of citizenscontrolled by QSI (Qatar Sports Investments).

But despite the “infinite” money, the magpies have been struggling to hire strong reinforcements for a number of reasons.

So far, the alvinegra board has presented the defenders Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur and Sven Botmanthe sides Matt Targett and Jordan Hackett and the goalkeepers Nick Pope and Jude Smith.

Close to what was expected for the “richest team in the world”, were signings low profilewithout any “bomb”…

Report published this week by the newspaper The Telegraph explained the main reasons for Newcastle’s “slowness” in bringing “medallions”, especially for the offensive sector.

Problems, problems, problems…

According to the daily, Newcastle, despite having a contribution from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, sees its football market “locked in” for several reasons.

One of the main ones is the fact that the team only finished in 11th place last season, which means that the club did not even qualify for the Conference League in 2022/23. With that, the lack of European tournaments ends up demotivating many important players, who don’t even open conversations with the alvinegros in case of interest.

Another important factor is that the magpies need to raise more to be able to hire “medallions”, so as not to disrespect the rules of fair play Uefa’s financial

It can be explained: when the club signed its current sponsorship contracts, the institution was on another level of power and media exposure. This means that the values ​​are below what is necessary to reinforce with great athletes today, which means that the board has to look for new sponsors or try to improve the current bonds.

This is necessary so that the team does not spend more than its revenue, which is precisely what UEFA vetoes. Otherwise, the association can be punished with heavy fines and exclusion from European competitions.

Finally, Newcastle also needs to increase its collection power to be able to increase the allowed spending in salary mass.

At the moment, the biggest salary of the squad is that of the side Kieran Trippierwho earns 100 thousand pounds (R$ 621.56 million) a week.

This means that, if someone wants to play for the black-and-white, they will have to adapt to this ceiling, which is considered “low” by the standards of the Premier League.

And, in the case of loans, the team that borrows will often have to agree to pay part of the player’s salaries, so that Newcastle only pays the 100 thousand pounds weekly.

Who has Newcastle already tried in this window?

Still second The Telegraphyou magpies started conversations with the Chelsea and showed interest in signing four players from the Blues.

According to the vehicle, the targets are the midfielders Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisicthe Callum tip Hudson-Odoi and the attacker Armando Broja.

The daily learned that Newcastle understands that the players are all seen as “negotiable” by the London team, whether in the case of sale or loan.

Recently, Newcastle also tried to take the center forward Alexander Isak gives Real Sociedadbut ended up giving up after knowing the terms of the deal.

The Basque team asked 76 million pounds (BRL 472.91 million) by the 22-year-old athlete, who would still have to receive a salary of 200 thousand pounds (BRL 1.244 million) per week to close the deal.

You magpies still got a “no” from the watford by the Brazilian João PedroexFluminenseafter making an offer of 17.5 million pounds (BRL 108.89 million).

Before, the alvinegro team also failed to reach an agreement with the Leicester sock hair James Madisondespite an offer of 40 million pounds (BRL 248.9 million).

It is worth remembering that the transfer window in Europe closes on September 1st.