Will banking apps cease to exist? Central Bank President makes surprising statement

Today, technology provides us with numerous facilities. Many of the activities that once required a person to leave the house can now be done in the comfort of home. That way, the person can have less work with commuting. This is the case, for example, of banking applications.

To make transfers, check statements, balance, among other activities, customers can now rely on banking applications. However, if the person is a customer of several banks, this means that, if they want to have access to all the services, they must have the application of all of them downloaded; however the end of that may come soon.

Will banking apps cease to exist?

Firstly, it is important to note that banking apps will continue to exist, of course, but not in the same way as we know them today. But what does that mean?

In recent years, several new banking features have emerged. These are the cases, for example, of Open Finances or the payment by the Pix method, which quickly became very popular among Brazilians.

Now, the current president of Banco do Brasil, Roberto Campos Neto, was responsible for making a statement last Thursday, August 18, which indicates that there may be plans for bank applications to be involved in new steps in the future. , which can bring progress in the area.

In this sense, the president of the BC raised the possibility of having a single application that is able to gather all customer banking data in a single place. According to the president’s statement, having five banking apps on your cell phone makes no sense. The speech was made during Macro Day 2022, in a presentation at the “Monetary Policy Scenario”.

What’s the idea?

According to the BC president, the changes that have taken place in relation to the topics of Central Bank innovations are just parts of something bigger. This something bigger would be, precisely, the gathering of bank applications in a single application.

Therefore, the single application would work as a kind of financial aggregator, responsible for showing customers their respective balances and limits in each bank, for example.

However, it is important to make it clear that there is no date for this to happen, it is just a hypothesis for the future. Furthermore, it is not clear whether the Central Bank will offer this or not. The indication, according to the interpretation of the president’s speech, is that the banks themselves provide such a channel.

