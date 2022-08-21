Will Father Cicero become a saint? Understand the beatification process | Ceará

Dom Magnus Henrique Lopes announces authorization for the beatification of Father Cícero

According to Vaticanist Filipe Domingues, PhD in Social Sciences from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, the process is relatively recent considering the church’s trajectory. “In the beginning of history, saints were proclaimed saints by popular acclamation. People venerated them after death, considered them saints, and then the local bishop said saints”, he explained, stressing the informality of the process, with no date for completion.

From the break with the church to the beatification: who was Father Cícero Romão Batista

However, the church institution saw the need to make greater control of this process – there would be, with this, the possibility of political use by kings or noble families, who sought to “buy” this title, pointed out the expert.

According to Filipe Domingues, the first need is the existence of local recognition of the person to be beatified. “Popular acclaim exists, and that is for all cases,” she said, saying that the population needs to have devotion to the person to be considered a saint. This, in the case of Padre Cícero, already exists.

However, there is a need for a concrete factor for granting the title. For this, the bishop goes to the Vatican, presents the request to the Holy See and indicates the candidate’s properties for this. If there is no impediment, the pope in office authorizes the process via letter.

After authorization, the diocese must prepare a research dossier on the life of the candidate for saint. The survey must bring testimonies from people who knew him or someone who researched his life well, and the path must not necessarily be clear.

“The saint need not have lived a perfect life […] The important thing is the process that person lived, from conversion to mobilizing other people for God”, he says, saying that other saints had a life outside religious standards before being submitted to the exam for the title.

The Vaticanist adds that, even with Father Cicero having lived relations with politics and not being recognized for the miracle of the host, this is not an impediment in the process. The objection would only occur with the non-conciliation of the religious with the Catholic Church, which granted, in 2015, pardon for punishments against the priest.

With the process completed, a diocesan ecclesiastical court, still locally. In it, the bishop appoints a postulator, elected to be the representative of the cause for the beatification. The role is tasked with reconstructing life with other research to demonstrate the candidate’s holy virtues.

Thus, the postulator selects a miracle and turns to its documentation, gathering, for example, medical reports and other evidence that attest to the foundation of the miracle in a superhuman, divine perspective. After the survey is completed, it is taken by the postulator to the Vatican.

Still according to the Vaticanist, this procedure takes “as long as you need”. “It may take years, but they try to do it fast,” said Filipe Domingues, adding that the process for beatification, however, must wait around five years after the candidate’s death to begin.

With the arrival of the dossier at the Vatican, the procedures begin to take place with the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. This section of the Roman Curia focuses on analyzing the document, at an unspecified deadline.

If the Dicastery considers that the candidate is really an interesting person for beatification, they will recognize that this person has “heroic virtues“. In some cases, exemplifies the expert, the candidate can also be considered a martyr, if he was killed for reasons of faith.

Once the virtues have been recognized, they will be presented to the Pope, who will give his own opinion on the matter. Filipe Domingues indicates that, normally, the pontiff considers the proposals of the Dicastery. If he accepts the virtues, the candidate is considered “venerable“.

For beatification to take place, there is a need to evaluate a miracle, which must have occurred after the candidate’s death. “The idea behind this is that, if a person is in heaven next to God, he can intercede with Him for the occurrence with those on Earth”, explains the expert, citing that supposed miracles performed in life can compose the virtues in the candidate.

The miracle chosen for the exam must have proof of divine intercession to exist, supported by documents that show that there is no scientific explanation for the occurrence. An example of this would be a case of terminal cancer cured in record time, pointed out Filipe Domingues, pointing out the difficulties for this valuation.

“In the Vatican, there is a commission, which can even question the facts. There are groups of people there who serve to make the process more difficult.”

If the miracle is finally recognized, the Dicastery returns to the Pope, who must recognize the miracle. If that happens, Father Cícero can be considered blessedand the church authorizes local devotion to him.

The Vaticanist emphasizes that, despite the widespread reverence of the population for Father Cícero, he is not welcomed by the Catholic Church — the institution receives people’s manifestations of faith, which have already reached greater proportions. As a result, he does not have authorization from a church in his name, for example.

The anticipation of such popular devotion is not necessarily a problem, he pointed out, as long as it has not been manipulated to occur. If interference, at some point in the beatification process, were proven, the church might not recognize the candidacy, and the process “would be left at that.”

If Father Cícero is beatified, there will be a ceremony on site in which he made his public life. The event would mark the permission of local devotion by the church, which should be restricted to that scope. However, if there is another miracle in the meantime, the process can move into the canonization phase.

2 of 2 The beatification procedure was authorized by Pope Francis in a letter dated June 2022. — Photo: Claudiana Mourato/TV Verdes Mares The beatification procedure was authorized by Pope Francis in a letter dated June 2022. — Photo: Claudiana Mourato/TV Verdes Mares

Such a process must come, once again, to the pope, who has the power to proclaim the candidate to the status of a saint. The person entitled to this recognition may, for example, have wider devotion — the creation of images, festivals, parishes and even churches alluding to the saint is allowed.

“Being a saint means saying that a person is in heaven, with God, and from there he intercedes for people here on Earth”, stressed the Vaticanist, recalling the rigor of the process for reaching the title. “It’s not a bureaucracy that the church does just to comply with a schedule; it’s to verify and get as close to the truth as the church believes”.