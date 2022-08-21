Will I receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 RELEASED today (19)? See the PIS CALENDAR and if you will receive the PIS BASE YEAR 2021

O PIS continues releasing payments this Friday (19) for two groups of workers:

those of 2019 – who receive the PIS 2021 ; and

; and those of 2020 – who receive the PIS 2022.

On the other hand, many citizens who worked in 2021 have not yet received the salary bonus – the PIS base year 2021.

Read this article:

PIS;

PIS 2022;

PIS 2021;

PIS calendar;

PIS table;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS 2021 will be paid when;

PIS base year 2021 will be paid when.

PIS

The Social Integration Program – PIS – is paid every year by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

already the pasep – the Public Servant Asset Formation Program – is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2022

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the salary bonus of those who worked in 2020 was only paid at the beginning of this year, the PIS 2022.

But according to data released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labour, around 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

SEE TOO >>> 2022 PIS CALENDAR: allowance up to BRL 1,212 released. Click here and check.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

You are entitled to PIS 2022employees who:

2022 PIS TABLE

following the PIS 2022 tablethe allowance in question will be released as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

The maximum portion of a minimum wage – R$ 1,212 – is only paid to those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS payment it is done through a calendar, established by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) with the Federal Government.

Despite being closed in March of this year, those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance will be able to withdraw the amounts until the day December 29.

PIS 2022 WILL BE PAID WHEN



As already mentioned, the PIS payment can be released for those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

For this purpose, Caixa automatically opens an account at Caixa Tem.

SEE TOO >>> PIS: who worked in 2021 When will you receive PIS? Click here and check.

Once the amount is in the account, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

and an official identification document; at ATMs.

PIS 2021

In addition, the PIS 2021 is also being paid, but only for those who worked in 2019.

The title of “PIS 2021” is due to the fact that the allowance was expected to have been paid last year.

Unlike other allowances, the worker will need to submit an application to the Ministry of Labor to receive the PIS 2021.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN

O PIS 2021 is being released until December of this year for workers who:

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Workers can now apply for the PIS 2021 since March, through a request sent to the Ministry of Labour.

SEE TOO >>> PIS 2021 of up to BRL 1,100 RELEASED today (19). Click here and check.

2021 PIS TABLE

According to the PIS 2021 table, workers can receive amounts between R$92 and R$1,100.

The maximum amount is up to one minimum wage, in force in 2019 – BRL 1,100.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O 2021 PIS calendar defines that the worker will be able to receive the allowance after sending a request, through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

Added to this, a large part of the subscribers of the PIS/Pasep seek information about the PIS base year 2021 – the allowance of those who worked in 2021.

But until now, the Federal Government has not yet commented on when the allowance will be released.

It is expected that the same system rules will be maintained for the citizen to receive the PIS base year 2021.

In this way, you would need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS payment was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the 2020 benefit was paid only this year.

SEE TOO >>> PIS: who worked in 2021 When do you receive PIS? Click here and check.

Because of this, the government decided to postpone the 2021 allowance.

For those who want to know when will PIS be paid base year 2021there are two possible answers: