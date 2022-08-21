Will the country run out of ketchup? Understand the controversy!

The entire world is experiencing different types of difficulties when it comes to dealing with crises – whether financial or not.

What caught our attention this week, however, is that the weather, this time, could make the ketchup run out. Yes, one of the world’s best-known sauces may soon be in short supply.

That’s right! Understand and learn more about this curiosity that is giving the talk.

What is ketchup made of?

First of all, it is necessary to understand exactly what the main ingredients of this famous sauce are.

In the end, what is ketchup made of? According to most recipes, the main products are:

tomato-based sauce;

Vinegar;

Sugar;

Salt;

Onion;

Garlic (in some locations);

Spices (in some locations).

What many people don’t know is that the origin of ketchup he still took mushrooms when he was raised in China.

Will ketchup run out?

Recently one of the biggest consumers of this sauce in the world saw the price increase rapidly in the markets.

In the United States some experts are even asking the question: ketchup will be missing in the markets?

To understand better, it is important to remember that the US is still in summer. Therefore, climate issues as well as the peculiarities of each region must be taken into account.

In other words, ketchup inflation has an explanation: the main one is the climate issue in the state of California.

Why is ketchup out of stock?

Finally, according to experts, the California region is the largest producer of the product in the country. However, it is precisely this place that goes through a period of drought.

As a result, the lack of rain is directly affecting the production of tomato-based sauces. In short, this directly affects ketchup production in the United States.

Finally, it is important to remember that this sauce is part of American culinary culture. Burgers, hot dogs, and even US barbecues carry this sauce.

That’s why experts are looking to see if the shortage ends soon – as the US summer should end by the end of August, beginning of September.

But what about here? There will be no ketchup in Brazil also? Do not worry! Brazil does not suffer from this shortage and, for example, one of the biggest brands in the world already produces in the country. Heinz produces in Nerópolis, in the state of Goiás.

In addition, there are many regions brands operating normally.

