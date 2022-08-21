With attractive interest rates, real estate market grew in the pandemic

posted on 08/21/2022 00:06



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Heated in the Federal District, the real estate market was up in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. The Sales Speed ​​Index (IVV) survey is an initiative of the construction and real estate sector, carried out by the Civil Construction Industry Union in the DF (Sinduscon-DF) and by the Association of Companies in the Real Estate Market of the DF (Ademi-DF) , in partnership with Sebrae-DF.

Brasília closed the first part of the year with 8.1%, against 7.6% in 2019. The month with the best performance was March, with 10.1%. Then comes February — 9.0%. The worst rate recorded was in January — 5.2%. According to Sinduscon-DF, from these data, it is possible to create an overview of the real estate market, identifying trends in the behavior of prices, types of residential units and characteristics, highlighted by region, indicating the speed of absorption of properties in the city. .

The DF regions that most sold properties in the analyzed periods were Northwest and Samambaia, followed by Águas Claras. According to the president of Ademi-DF, Eduardo Aroeira Almeida, this increase is mainly due to the effects of the pandemic on the population. “During the pandemic, real estate came to be seen as a good that brings quality of life. With isolation, people started to worry about the place they spent a lot of time, which were their homes. and comfort. And that made the real estate market move”, he explained.

In addition, he points out that in the last two years, during the pandemic, financing rates for property acquisition were at their historic low. “This boosted sales a lot. It makes the property payment lower and, thus, fits in our consumer’s pocket. So, this encourages the purchase of properties, especially new ones. Even those who did not have the purchase of a property as a priority , acquired”, added Eduardo.

Store manager Sara Priscila de Lima, 39, bought a property in Águas Claras in February. During the pandemic she struggled to keep her rent and was almost evicted. The situation motivated her to invest in her own home. “This was never my dream, but when I found myself in a situation where I was without a job and everything closed, with no possibility of a source of income, I realized that having my place was a necessity”, she said.

The miner, who has lived in Brasília for 23 years, took advantage of the low interest rates and, as soon as she had an income, financed the property. “It’s security for me and my son. If something happens, we won’t be homeless. And today I see that it was a good investment, I know the installments are for something. Unlike rent, which you pay and In the end, I left with nothing,” added Sara.

Opportunity

The president of Sinduscon-DF, Adalberto Júnior, shares the perception, but adds that the movement of investors, who started to focus on the real estate market, also accounts for the increase. “The interest rate, in this period, was very low, so it made the purchase of new properties much easier. This made the investor, who had his money invested, but was not earning due to the high interest rates, migrate to the real estate market”, he explained.

Businessman José Aurélio Lages, 52, was one of those who saw a great investment opportunity in the real estate sector. “I was afraid to invest in real estate. But during the pandemic, nothing was paying off. I took advantage of the low rates and decided to take a chance. I bought two apartments and as interest rates are higher today, people are renting instead of buying, which that benefits me,” he said.

care

Despite being the dream of many people, buying a property is a decision that needs to be very well analyzed, so that the dream does not turn into a nightmare. Economist César Bergo, a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB), guides more attention to the purchase of properties in the plant.

“With the inflation of the national index of civil construction, which is very high, the contracts end up being readjusted by him. So, sometimes, the salary does not follow. And what happens is the person makes a commitment and the installment goes up above of the salary. So, the care you have to be is this”, he pointed out.























NUMBER

annual growth

2019 7.6%

2020 7.5%

2021 9.2%

2022 8.1%

Monthly evolution in 2022

January 5.2%

February 9.0%

March 10.1%

April 8.3%

May 8.5%

June 7.2%

Main regions

January

Northwest

fern

Clear water

February

R. Das Emas

fern

Clear water

March

Clear water

Northwest

fern

April

Northwest

fern

plateau

May

fern

Clear water

Northwest

June

Northwest

fern

plateau