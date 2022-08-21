With consecutive drops in gasoline prices, ethanol is only worthwhile in Mato Grosso – Notícias

Drivers who can choose between ethanol and gasoline for use in their car have less and less reason to order the first option. In a single state in the country, Mato Grosso, alcohol compensates more than the petroleum derivative, which comes from consecutive drops in price.

In five regions, the values ​​charged for the two fuels are very close. The most curious case is that of Rio Grande do Sul. There, ethanol costs R$ 5.13 and gasoline for just five cents more: R$ 5.18.

The data are part of the survey of the average value of the posts in the capitals, carried out by the ANP (National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels).





As ethanol makes the car yield less, consumers should keep in mind that the price of fuel needs to be 30% lower to compensate for the expense (learn how to calculate this at the end of the text). Therefore, it is the best option only in Mato Grosso, where it costs R$3.52, 33% below the R$5.25 charged for a liter of gasoline.

Mato Grosso’s R$3.52 is the lowest price for alcohol in the entire country. The most expensive, R$5.54, is sold in Roraima, according to the ANP.

The gas stations in Roraima also have the worst gas prices: R$5.85 on average. At the other extreme is Maranhão, where the liter costs R$ 4.98.

The drops in the cost of gasoline are due to the reduction in the international value of oil and also due to the reduction of ICMS on fuelsadopted by the states of the country.

















decorate this account











Owners of flex-fuel vehicles, which accept both fuels, must have in the glove compartment a glue of the calculation they need to do to know if it is worth putting ethanol or gasoline in the tank.

The account is simple. Whenever alcohol is costing less than 70% of the value of gasoline, choose the former. If it stays above this range, choose the other fuel.

Let’s go to practice. Take the price of gasoline and multiply it by 0.7. If the result is below the value that the station is charging for ethanol, don’t think twice about the petroleum derivative.

Taking the current ANP table with the average values ​​of a liter in São Paulo, we have: R$ 5.35 (gasoline price) x 0.7 = R$ 3.745. Considering that ethanol in the state costs R$ 3.84, there is no reason to buy alcohol.



