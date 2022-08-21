With panty-sized shorts, Gracyanne Barbosa shows her body and shocks

Fitness muse, Gracyanne Barbosa showed off muscular curves in a micro look and got praise on the social network

the fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa (38) gave something to talk about with another bold publication on his social network. This Saturday, the 20th, the famous shared photos of a look she chose for an event and caused by showing off her healed curves.

From micro-sized denim shorts, similar to panties, top, jacket and fishnet stockings with boots, the singer’s wife Beautiful (48) posed and drew a lot of attention with his muscles showing.

By squandering her toned body in the micro combination, the famous logo drew praise from internet users. “It rocked the look”admired. “Always beautiful“wrote others.

Gracyanne Barbosa goes viral with video doing bold stretching

In recent days, Gracyanne Barbosa caused another video exercising. This time, she appeared stretching in an unusual way and gave something to talk about. Upside down, the wife of singer Belo appeared stretching her legs well and with them open, she left her private part in evidence. Wearing only panties and a top, the famous caused by showing off her healed curves almost naked.

“It’s treasure on earth. Jokes aside, this is part of Flex training with @_celinaleon_ , thanks for helping me evolve”she joked as she appeared doing the unusual and practically impossible pose for most people.

After the repercussion of the daring video, the singer Belo decided to speak out and was surprised to say that it “is damage”. “I don’t look away! It’s prejudice, I love you everything“, he declared.

The host Octaviano Costa (49) was also involved in the case and amused by trying to imitate the fitness muse’s stretching. “TODAY HAS EIN DONA FLÁ ALÊ! And I got ready with @graoficial”the presenter sent the message to his wife, actress Flavia Alessandra (48).

