With possible novelty, Corinthians ends the preparation to face Fortaleza; see probable lineup

Corinthians ended on Saturday morning (20) its preparation to face Fortaleza, this Sunday (21), at 6 pm, at Castelão stadium. The delegation traveled to the capital of Ceará in the afternoon.

The main novelty in the activity was the presence of striker Léo Natel, who spent the last season at Apoel, from Cyprus, but did not have the option to buy 2.5 million euros (R$ 12.9 million, at the current price). exercised by the Cypriots.

The Corinthians board did not count on the player and gave carte blanche for his representatives to seek a new club to loan him. However, most of those interested were from Serie B teams of the Brazilian Championship, which did not interest the staff and even the player himself.

Alternative scenario teams from Europe also spoke with Natel’s agents, but did not evolve.

With the national transfer window closed last Monday (15), the trend is for Léo to join the Corinthians squad.

As coach Vítor Pereira should preserve some athletes this weekend, since next Wednesday (24th) he has the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, at Maracanã, the tendency is for Léo Natel to be even related to the game against Leão do Pici. The player must be on the bench.

In addition to Léo, under-20 athletes, such as midfielder Biro and striker Arthur Souza, participated once again in Corinthians training and can travel to the Brazilian Northeast. If that happens, they will be out of the return game of the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Sub-20, against América-MG, which will also take place this Sunday (21), at Parque São Jorge.

Another athlete from the base that should be related is the right-back Léo Maná. With Rafael Ramos recovering from muscle discomfort, the tendency is for the home team to be called up for the game against Fortaleza. Against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (17), the athlete was listed and was on the bench.

Holder of the position, Fagner has a great chance of being preserved, given his age and recent history of injuries this season. Therefore, Maná has even a chance of making his debut as a starter among Corinthians professionals.

The likely squad for Corinthians against Tricolor Cearense is: Cassius; Léo Maná, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes (Giovane).

ACTIVITY

In the last training session before the match against Fortaleza, the coach Vítor Pereira commanded an activity of possession of the ball in a reduced field, followed by a tactical activity, of confrontation. Finally, the Corinthian squad also worked on aerial plays, both offensive and defensive, and submissions.