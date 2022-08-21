Without a bra, Paolla Oliveira opens her blouse and leaves part of the volume on display: “I saw everything zooming in”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/d-V0G6r2H3A/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/d-V0G6r2H3A/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/d-V0G6r2H3A/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/d-V0G6r2H3A” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Vivi Guedes is back!? Paolla Oliveira, global actress and digital influencer, impressed her more than 34.7 million followers this Friday afternoon (19). The muse chose a stunning photoshoot to celebrate tbt.

“TBT”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Paolla Oliveira put on a black and white filter, in addition to opening her denim jacket to make it more than evident that she is not wearing a bra. At the bottom, the muse bet on a pair of jeans, with a detail that reminds me of panties.

“The unforgettable Vivi Guedes”, he said in the comments field. “I see this woman and I cry! What a muse, wonderful, owner of everything and actress of millions”, said another.

Paolla Oliveira reveals that she is under pressure to be a mother

During an interview with Marie Claire, Paolla Oliveira revealed that she suffers from various pressures on social media and in her private life to become a mother. Yes, that’s exactly what you read.

“I’ve heard things like ‘you’re less feminine because you don’t talk about motherhood as expected’, ‘you’re less loving or affectionate’, ‘you don’t represent the family’. This already made me quite upset”, said Paolla Oliveira.

“I think a good move to react to a criticism is to look for yourself. And I thought it was all bullshit, to the point of not touching me anymore”, he concluded.

