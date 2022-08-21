Woman climbs on Anitta’s stage and steals the show

“Tia Marli” stole the show during Anitta’s performance at the Garota Vip Festival yesterday, in Rio de Janeiro.

The woman was invited to go on stage by the singer, danced, rolled and even marked the moment with an iconic phrase: “Criticizing Marli is easy, it’s difficult to be Marli”, he said.

Surprised by the woman’s resourcefulness, Anitta asked: “What’s your name, aunt? Tell us!” and she got a complete answer: “My name is Marli Gomes da Silva, I’m from Rio Grande do Norte”.

The singer commented that the potiguar was “rocking” at the festival. “My daughter, it was my dream”, Marli confessed. “I’m going to pop the mouth of the balloon. It’s just tchuco tchuco in it today”, she said, referring to the song by Wesley Safadão.

Marli still asked for applause for herself and declared: “Criticizing Marli is easy, I want to see Marli be […] You thought I wasn’t going to shake my ass today, did you?”

The woman was so successful that she was invited to Farofa da Gkay, influencer Gessica Kayane’s birthday party held in Fortaleza for three days.