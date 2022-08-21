Woman suffers accident in building, gives up on purchase and loses 10% of money

Judge Olinda de Quadros Altomare, from the 11th Civil Court of Cuiabá, accepted the SLAC request and terminated the purchase and sale agreement between her and the company Solaris Construtora e Incorporadora LTDA-EPP. The client gave up on buying a property in the residential Vale das Palmeiras after suffering an accident and getting hurt inside the project, where she already lived on rent. Upon termination, the company must return the amount already paid, and may keep 10% of the total. The decision is from last Monday, the 15th.

The amount to be returned must be corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), based on the date of each disbursement. In addition, the amount must also be increased by interest of 1% per month from the quote.

Olinda also ordered the company to pay court costs and attorney fees, set at 15% of the amount of the conviction.

The records mention that the parties signed the contract in July 2019 in the amount of BRL 272,200, of which BRL 10,000 as a down payment, BRL 13.6 as a brokerage commission, four semiannual installments of BRL 5 thousand, a single installment of R$ 20,255.35 and 30 monthly installments of R$ 1,500. The sum of the installments does not result in the final price of the property, but the decision does not detail more information.

In the same month that she bought the apartment, SLAC lost her balance in the garage and suffered head and left foot injuries, which led her to back out of the purchase. Upon requesting the contractual termination, however, it was informed that the company would retain half of the amounts already paid to authorize the cancellation of the proposal.

The client then filed a lawsuit, requesting the termination of the contract, with the possibility of withholding up to 10% of the amount and payment of R$ 20 thousand in compensation for moral damages.

The company was even notified, but did not attend the conciliation hearing and did not present a defense. Because of this, the judge ruled that she was in absentia, considering the information provided by the client to be true.

“The plaintiff is right, in view of the abuse of the clause that provides for the retention of 50% of the amounts paid. In the event of resolution of a contract of promise to buy and sell property submitted to the Consumer Protection Code, the installments paid by the promising buyer must be refunded – partially, given that the plaintiff/buyer who gave rise to the request of termination, being abusive the clause that determines the full or substantial withholding of the benefits “, reasoned the magistrate.

Regarding the request for moral damages, Quadros mentioned that the request did not deserve acceptance because SLAC did not prove that it had suffered damage or injury to its personality because of the accident or the withholding of values.

There is still an appeal in the case.