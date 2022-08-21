Work and employment: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

create new jobs is among the main challenges of the next president of the Republic, to be chosen in the October elections. Data released in July by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate that there are 10.1 million unemployed people throughout Brazil.

Unemployment is at the lowest level since 2015, with 9.3% of the population, while the rate of informality, those workers without access to all labor rights, reached 40% of the employed population.

Employees without a formal contract in the private sector is the highest in the historical series, with 13 million. There are still 25.7 million self-employed workers and real income fell by 5.1% compared to a year earlier.

Check below the proposals for job creation of the four best placed in polls for voting intentions, in alphabetical order:

PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes proposes to create five million jobs in the first two years of government. For that, he would use what he calls a National Development Project, the PND, to expand public investments, such as in works. About employment, the focus is reduce informality and increase both the quantity and the quality of Brazilian jobs.

The program also provides for regulation of the work of professionals mediated by applications, “establishing levels of hygiene, safety and gains compatible with the principle of human dignity”. “With this set of measures and the creation of the Emergency Plan for Full Employment, oriented towards infrastructure works, we hope to generate 5 million jobs in the first two years of government”, defends Ciro.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s proposal involves keep the labor reform made by the government of Michel Temer (MDB) and deepen it. Its government plan presents two arts, one in which it associates “poverty cycle” with the term “worker’s right” and what he defines as tax corruption; and another about “Prosperity Cycle”in which training incentives generate employment opportunities.

He still defends simplify legislation and reduce the tax burdenadvance in labor legislation to “facilitate hiring”, debureaucratize and deregulate the rules to favor business creation and entrepreneurship. He also says that he intends to continue with the commercial opening, with the reduction of taxation of national companies and also of import taxes“creating an environment of competition and competitiveness that will reduce prices and improve the offer and quality of products and services, benefiting the citizen”.

Former President Lula’s project involves making a new labor law to include new labor relations, as application workers. The creation of jobs would be increased, according to the proposal, with the resumption of investments in infrastructure and housing, reindustrialization, agrarian reform and stimulus to the solidarity and creative economy. Lula’s proposal includes supporting entrepreneurship and micro and small companies.

“The new government will propose, based on a broad debate and negotiation, a new labor legislation of extensive social protection to all forms of occupation, employment and employment relationships, in particular attention to the self-employedto the self-employed, domestic workers and workers, telework and home office workers, mediated by apps and platforms, revoking the regressive milestones of the current labor legislation, aggravated by the latest reform and reestablishing free access to labor justice”, says the document.

Simone Tebet bets on creation of an income insurance for low-income informal and formal workersthe so-called “Safe Family Savings”, in addition to the improvement and digitization of the National Employment System (Sine).

“Promote qualification and professional requalification policies, guided by market demands and with the involvement of the private sector, to increase employability”, says an excerpt from the government program.