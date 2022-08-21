Xuxa eats lettuce straight from the tree and Angelica jokes: “The vegan one, right people?”

posted on 08/20/2022 18:12



Xuxa bites into rooted lettuce, while Angélica watches and laughs – (Credit: Instagram @xuxameneghel/Reproduction)

The eternal Rainha dos Baixinhos, Xuxa Meneghel, went viral on social media, this Saturday (20/8), after sharing a video in which she appears eating lettuce straight from the foot. The moment occurred during the recordings of Taran, a new series from Disney +. In the record, Angélica, who is also part of the production, asks if her friend washed the lettuce and jokes that this is a vegan thing.

“Are you really eating, baby?”, Angélica fires when she catches the moment when Xuxa is bent over and takes two bites of the lettuce still rooted in the plantation. “Is it clean? Of course not? The vegan, huh, people? Did you wash the lettuce, love?”, questioned Luciano Huck’s wife.









“No”, smiles Xuxa. “I’ll take her away. She’s really tired today, folks. She is not well, no, I will take her away”, she says as she hugs her friend and takes her away from the place. The two burst into laughter. In the caption of the publication, which already has more than 2.2 million views, Xuxa says that it is not enough to be vegan, “you have to be a root vegan”.

“Angelica, who has known me for a long time, knows this is in her blood”, wrote the artist. The two are in the production that tells the story of a girl who is chosen by Mother Earth, Taran, to save the world from ruin – environmental problems are pointed out in the series as the greatest cause of destruction.

Scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2023, the series also features singer Fafá de Belém and former BBB Gleice Damasceno. The screenplay is by Anna Lee, Morgana Kretzmann and Bárbara Velloso, with advice from Renata Tupinambá.