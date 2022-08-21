“You are the man”: rivals revere Miguel Pupo’s victory after 11 years | surfing

It was a long 11 years of waiting to finally celebrate a title in the elite of the World Surfing Circuit. But the celebration didn’t take long: Miguel Pupo’s conquest in Teahupoo, Tahiti, moved his friends and rivals on the tour so much that Filipe Toledo insisted on taking a jet ski to celebrate the victory, leading a wave of bows to the surfer from Itanhaém .
TOP World Surfing Waves at Teahupo’o
Miguel Pupo receives the hug from Filipe Toledo after the victory in Tahiti — Photo: WSL reproduction
– You are the man! Only those who know know the hard work, the sacrifices, the ups and downs! Enjoy this victory brother, you are sinister! – posted Filipinho, eliminated in the repechage in the Teahupoo stage but already qualified for the WSL Finals.
Pupo’s victory also touched Gabriel Medina, who is recovering from a knee injury and did not participate in the dispute in Tahiti. The three-time world champion followed the broadcast of the final and shared his support for his friend on social media. After the victory was confirmed, he congratulated the paulista on the title.
Gabriel Medina celebrates Pupo’s victory at Teahupoo — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Ítalo Ferreira, world champion in 2019 and gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, also made a point of recording the achievement of Miguel, who finished the season in sixth place and narrowly missed one of the five spots in the WSL Finals.
Italo Ferreira celebrates Miguel Pupo’s title in Tahiti — Photo: Reproduction Instagram