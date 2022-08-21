“you choose what is most attractive to you…”; Lívia Andrade does not hide and speaks about the situation in ‘Domingão’

New TV Globo attraction, Livia Andrade will be a judge for the next season “Believe Whoever You Will”, presented by Huck. The communicator talked about the new stage, giving details of what will happen, leaving the public very anxious about what is to come. What is certain is that Lívia will have by her side: Father Fabio de Melo and Dea Lucia, mother of the late comedian, Paulo Gustavo.

“It’s full of ‘screenwriters’ out there creating stories, adapting our reality to make it more interesting and attractive to get your attention. Truth or lie, you choose what is most attractive to you and that doesn’t change the reality of the facts” , the newest hire started.

“The truth is there, but you can prefer and choose to stay with the lie. So believe whoever you want and whatever you want! One story, 3 versions, after all who tells the truth?? In this case, we will find out on a national network on Domingão”, ended leaving a great suspense in the air.

Since her arrival at the network, rumors began to circle her life about how much she could earn. According to columnist information Fabia Oliveiraof Off Site, the muse signed a monthly contract worth R$10 thousand reais. His contract will be short, it runs until December 2022.