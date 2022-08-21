“You couldn’t expect less from this…”; Comedian Pedro Manso comments in a photo about Jesuita Barbosa and the web points out homophobia.

the comedian Pedro Mansois being stoned for homophobia on social media after leaving a comment on the photo of actor Jesuit Barbosa and his affair, photographer Cícero Ibeiro. Both emerged enjoying a day at the beach, in an atmosphere of dating and romance, and the photos of the couple’s intimate moment were released. In a post on Facebook, Pedro wrote a mean and prejudiced comment about their relationship.

“The end of time is coming, in the past we would run after women and it was difficult. These days guys have the woman they want, but they prefer to be the women. reverse paper”, wrote the comedian. Many netizens criticized the comedian’s attitude.

“You don’t even have to be outraged because you couldn’t expect less from that”, fired one. ”The crowd thinking that ‘opinion’ is not homophobia”, commented another. The comedian is a candidate for federal deputy elections, for the same party that Jair Bolsonaro will run for reelection for president, the (PL).

After being seen, the actor from Pantanal published a photo with his partner this Friday (19) and wrote: “I and he”, driving fans wild with the post. After the comment went viral, Pedro Manso, still hasn’t commented on the comment that was made on Facebook.