Zaquieu surprises in ‘Pantanal’ and makes an unusual request to Jove; José Leoncio’s son has no reaction

zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) is the former butler of Madeleine (Karine Teles) and throughout the novel ‘wetland‘, the employee had good adventures in Bruno Luperi’s plot. In this sense, everything indicates that this week, the youngster will be ready to take the next step in his professionalization.

It turns out that in next week’s chapters, the butler will build up courage and ask Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) to become the next farm hand José Leoncio. It turns out that Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will leave the premises of Leontius and zaquieu will take advantage of the man’s absence to replace him in office.

In order to take the place of the devil, zaquieu will discuss the matter directly with Jove, as she knows that her husband Juma (Alanis Guillen) is in higher morale on the farm. It is worth remembering that the plot is in the final stretch and the author of the novel already prepares the environment to give a satisfactory ending to all the characters.

It is important to remember that “wetland” is a remake of the work shown by the Manchete network in 1990, and Bruno Luperi, writer of the current version, has made changes to the script. Thus, it is not yet known the characters will have the same ending as the original edition. The history of Juma and Jove airs Monday through Saturday at 9:30 pm.