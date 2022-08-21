Zé Delivery has 100 vacancies: see how to apply

O Zé Deliverya startup developed by Ambev, is offering several job openings and, in addition, the selection takes place through riddles and offers the best classifieds with discount coupons in the application.

The selection was named by “zenigma” and it happens in a very unusual way, candidates need to solve a riddle posted on Zé Delivery’s social networks.

Nubank will have to pay BRL 10,000 after Pix made on stolen cell phone

Selective process

At 100 vacancies are for technology professionals. Zénigma will be a more practical selection process and in some stages candidates will have a response in less than 24 hours. In this way, the startup intends to carry out all the proposals until the august 26.

Founded by Ambev in 2016, Zé Delivery is a beverage delivery application. Its biggest innovation is in the speed of delivery. The platform is available in all capitals of the country.

The differentiated selection process was created precisely for the company to attract an audience more focused on innovation.

how to sign up

To sign up, you need to access the Zénigma platform and unravel the puzzle that will appear on the home screen. It is worth mentioning that the campaign is available until August 21.

After that, candidates will go through two stages according to the schedule set out below:

Stage 1 – (until August 21)

Backend and frontend tests

Stage 2 – (until August 24th)

technical interview

Stage 3 – (August 25th)

Conversation with Culture Ambassadors

Stage 4 – (August 26)

Proposal for those approved.

The first 500 to unravel the riddle will receive a discount coupon of R$ 50 to be used on the Zé Delivery platform until August 23, 2022.

Candidates who are selected to work at the company will be entitled to a series of benefits, they are:

20% discount on Zé Delivery, Chopp Brahma and Empório da Cerveja apps

Health and dental plan

Telemedicine at Einstein and SulAmérica

Zenklub

private pension

gympass

school supplies aid

attendance bonus

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.