18-year-old Gretchen’s granddaughter has an affair with Adriano Imperador and creates crisis in the family

Once upon a time, an emperor conquered the young disciple of the Queen of Butt. The meeting of these two characters ended up shaking the realm of the roll. This story could even be a fairy tale, but it is carried out by real characters, known to the general public.

It all started when Adriano Imperador, now single, decided to win over Beatryz Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter. The two got together for the first time two weeks ago and have been in an affair ever since. And very discreet, without any exposure.

Bia Miranda is 18 years old Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Upon learning of the romance, the singer lost her swagger, creating a crisis in the family. Gretchen does not approve of her granddaughter’s relationship with Adriano. Not only because of the age difference (the former player is 40 years old and Beatryz is 18), but also because of the reputation of conquering the Emperor.

Bia Miranda is the granddaughter of singer Gretchen Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Bia Miranda, as she is better known, turned 18 in April. On the occasion, the singer posted a tribute to her eldest granddaughter and joked: “Now no one holds back”. She is the daughter of influencer Jenny Miranda. From her grandmother, the young woman inherited her passion for dancing. Bia also wants to study Psychology and invest in a digital career. At the moment, she accumulates more than 120k followers on Tik Tok.

Bia Miranda with her mother, Jenny Miranda Photo: reproduction/ instagram

