4th batch of IR 2022 Refund will be released next week

Inquiries for the 4th batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022 should be made available on August 24th. In 2022 alone, the IRS received more than 36.3 million declarations, more than 2 million more than expected.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Taxpayers who send their statements expect to have some amount to be refunded. However, they are only released to verify if they will be included in any refund batch one week before the payment date.

Timeline

Now, only the payments of two batches of the IR refund are missing. See the dates set:

4th batch – August, 31

– August, 31 5th batch – 30th of September

How to check the IR 2022 refund?

The taxpayer who wants to consult the IR refund must access the website Meu Imposto de Renda, go to the list of services and select the option “Consult the refund”.

To make the query in a simple way, just access this website and provide the requested data.

For people who prefer to have access to more detailed information, it is necessary to access the e-Cac portal. It is possible to know the status of the declaration, find out if there is any pending or divergence and if your declaration was withheld. If you have any pending issues, you can make the correction directly on the portal.

If the status of your declaration appears with the message “Queued for refund”, you just need to wait for the next batches to know when you will receive.

Who receives the income tax refund?

Taxpayers who paid more taxes than they should in 2021 will receive the refund.

Priority will be given to:

Elderly taxpayers or those with a physical or mental disability or serious illness

People whose main source of income is teaching.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.