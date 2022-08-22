5 facts that show people buy a car for the next owner

It is common when purchasing a new car already thinking about selling it even before the first round. The concept may be financially viable, but it may limit the choices of how the owner would like to have a vehicle in the garage.

Read more: Fiat Mobi: cheapest car in Brazil accumulates another price increase

For the most part, personal choices and tastes take a back seat, giving way to what the next car owners might want from them. The idea then is to ensure that the vehicle to be purchased meets the greatest number of people interested in it in the future.

Color, model and if it has four doors are just some of the decisions that many Brazilians make thinking about the next owner, but there are others. Check it out below!

5 decisions Brazilians make when buying a car, but thinking about the next owner

Check below some situations that show that the choice of car does not just follow the buyer’s personal tastes:

1. Color

The choice of color for a vehicle is directly associated with the owner’s concern about selling the car in the future. Yellow, orange, green and similar tones ended up dying because they were difficult to sell. Nowadays, many people choose black, silver or gray cars to not have a headache in the future.

2. Number of ports

There was already a phase in Brazil when people prioritized cars with two doors, as the idea of ​​rear doors was associated with passenger transport vehicles, such as taxis, for example.

Over the years, this concept has changed and people now prefer the 4-door car, even if the owner lives alone and doesn’t usually carry anyone.

3. Body

SUVs are very popular, but people often choose them solely for their ease of resale. The bad news is that they tend to be heavy and drink a lot of fuel.

Some models even have smaller interior and luggage space than sedans, which are losing more and more space in the market.

4. Fuel

The technology that gave car owners the freedom to choose between ethanol and gasoline, popularly known as flexmakes models that run on only one of the fuels to be avoided by buyers.

The point is that this technology, despite having evolved, prevents the engine from having the same efficiency if it had been calibrated to run only on ethanol or gasoline.

5. Exchange

In the past, automatic cars were considered unattractive because they were linked to lazy people. The wave of the time were manual cars, which were featured in all categories.

The fact is that nowadays nobody wants to have a manual car in the garage and buying vehicles like this can be a bad choice when thinking about the future resale. In this way, many people who prefer to drive manual cars end up opting for automatic ones so as not to find it difficult to pass the vehicle on in a future resale.