5G signal starts working in Rio; check out what it takes to have access to technology | Rio de Janeiro

The 5G signal (standalone), fifth generation of mobile internet, will be activated in Rio this Monday (22). The new technology travels on a new frequency, which differentiates it from 4G and other existing technologies.

The data transmission protocol achieves speeds between 20 and 50 times greater, in addition to allowing the connectivity of a greater number of devices, which will make possible, in the future, the integration of autonomous cars and robots.

In addition to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, three other Brazilian capitals are covered this Monday: Florianópolis (SC), Palmas (TO) and Vitória (ES).

What is needed to gain access

To have access to fifth-generation mobile internet, a person needs to have a technology-enabled cell phone. The newest devices, in general, already come enabled.

Anyone who has an Apple cell phone needs to download a software update, which will still be available. At this time, the chip exchange is also not being requested.

The 5G offered today by some operators uses 4G frequencies and 5G antennas, that is, it is not pure 5G.

Families enrolled in social programs have up to 90 days to schedule the installation of the free 5G satellite dish kit.

To schedule an appointment, call toll free 0800 729 2404 or access Siga Antenado’s email address.

It is important to make this transition so that families do not run the risk of having the transmission of channels with interference, that is, audio not working, the image being black and white, hiss, among others.

Also according to the follow-up, the installation will be carried out at no cost right after the registration is verified. People who have a satellite dish and are not enrolled in any government social program will have to make this change in a private way, hiring a company.

At this first moment, the 5G signal reaches the capitals of the country restricted to some neighborhoods, with exceptions, as the auction notice determined the operators to install an antenna for every 100 thousand inhabitants. The number will grow as the years go by.

However, nothing prevents operators from installing more antennas than the minimum required – which has been happening in capital cities where the technology is already available. The coverage area at the beginning of the service is part of each operator’s commercial strategy.