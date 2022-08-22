5G technology will make cities smarter

The decree that regulated the deployment of 5G, the subject of the week in Florianópolis, puts the city at the forefront, including among the other capitals in the country, and effectively ready for the next digital revolution.

Florianópolis is ready to receive the fifth generation of the internet

“We now have all the legal conditions for operators to install their antennas and offer the new technology to service users with total legal certainty, also complying with the city’s zoning rules”, says Mayor Topázio Neto (PSD), who classified the fifth generation of the internet as “disruptive”.

The expectation is that the beginning of 5G will revolutionize all sectors and activities – from innovative solutions for large industrial parks to everyday activities of the common citizen. The tech ecosystem is not exaggerating when it says that the new internet means the beginning of an era that will connect everything and everyone – to an extraordinarily greater degree than today.

The new technology, it is believed, will make cities smarter, with innovative solutions that can improve areas such as education (faster connectivity), health (distance surgeries and more integrated networks) and mobility (new embedded technologies, for example). .

“5G will revolutionize, in the medium term, public security activities and management of coexistence in the city”, says the municipal secretary of public security, Araújo Gomes.

“Large-scale real-time image and data traffic, access to multiple databases and processing algorithms for recognizing people and complex behaviors will increase situational awareness and the ability to anticipate and detect incidents,” he adds.

According to Araújo Gomes, “the first area of ​​use should be in a network of smart cameras and sensors for collecting and analyzing images and data”.

