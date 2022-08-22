6 strategies to lower blood sugar: diabetics should know

The high rate of blood sugar It is a global health problem that has been vigorously fought in recent years. To give you an idea, Brazil is the fifth country with the most citizens in this condition in the world. The ideal is that people do not allow themselves to reach such an advanced level, where it is necessary to take medication, for example.

See also: If you have diabetes, you should AVOID these 5 habits during lunch

And we say this because there are some habits that can help with this process. Let’s talk about it today, because we brought here some healthy practices that can be adopted to decrease blood sugar.

Drink plenty of water, especially after meals

Water is essential to maintain a healthier life and also to help control this great villain. People with diabetes feel unusually thirsty, so pay attention to that!

Experts say that one of the best times to drink water is during and after a good meal. This is a natural way to reduce sugar levels and ensure they are filtered through the body.

Be careful when consuming carbohydrates

If there’s one burden in life that’s completely unfair, it’s the fact that carbs are bad for you, even though they’re so delicious and practical. Rice has carbs, just like pasta, bread, chips and… everything good.

Excessive consumption of carbohydrates helps with sugar retention, so it is necessary to try to consume as little as possible. And it’s worth remembering that cutting them completely is not cool, as they also perform important functions in the body.

consume more fiber

If carbohydrates have everything to take on the role of villain, fibers have everything to become great heroes. They manage to reduce the amount of sugar in our blood and are also very good for the functioning of the intestine, for the muscles and… well, basically for everything.

Eat vegetables, but no starch

When your parents told your toddler self to eat vegetables, they weren’t kidding! This type of food, in fact, is the most healthy thing a person can eat, since the calorie level is zero and they are full of nutrients.

Some might have starch, which is really not cool for the human body, but without it? Vegetables can help control blood sugar. In that case, the most recommended are: cucumber; green leaves; Bell pepper; broccoli; zucchini; onion; pod; peas and asparagus.

Take care of stress

This type of change is not good for the human body and can basically make you have problems with all existing conditions, that is, it will mess with high blood pressure, headaches and sugar level.

That’s why anyone with any condition that needs extra care should try not to get irritated on a daily basis and work on self-reception methods so that they don’t lose control.

Eat at the right times

And finally, let’s remember that a highly recommended habit is to always eat at the same times, as this avoids any kind of fluctuation in the glycemic index. If you combine this with a healthy diet, little by little, the amount of sugar in the body becomes less.