60% of restaurants generate leftover food, says survey – 08/21/2022 – Panel SA

About 60% of restaurants, cafeterias and bars generate some kind of leftover food daily, and the share of those who donate food does not reach 40%, according to a survey by Ticket in partnership with the startup Comida Invisível.
Most establishments believe that donations could be stimulated by tax incentives.
Almost 80% of them consider it important to distribute sustainability seals to solidarity restaurants in relation to products they do not use.
For Ticket, despite having passed a bill in 2020 that authorizes establishments to share the unmarketed surplus, the lack of information on the subject is still a barrier.
Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix
