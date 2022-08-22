7 professions that earn well and should be highlighted in the future

The job market has some trends that can be followed over the years. In this way, lately, there was a great demand for professionals in the technology areaincluding new positions that are still being established within the productive sectors.

With that in mind, we have developed a list of the 7 professions that are already paying very well and should still stand out much more in the future.

In it, we do not consider public office and basically talk about what can be found in the private sector. There are several segments involved, so check it out below!

1 – Tech Recruiter

To begin with, we need to talk about the professionals who are responsible for hiring other professionals. A Tech Recruiter is a recruiter in the technology area, being quite important within a company in this sector.

In general terms, your position aims to screen the best CVs and conduct interviews to find out the best professional to fill a given vacancy. However, specific knowledge within the technology area can be fundamental in this context.

2 – Data Engineer

Currently, among the cities that hire professionals of this size are São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Belo Horizonte (MG).

Therefore, its role is to manage the flow of information, manage and organize all the data that a company needs to deal with, as well as being always ready to solve problems. Advanced technology knowledge is required to deal with data infrastructure on all platforms involved.

Compensation varies and averages R$7,000 per month. To work as a data engineer it is necessary to have a background in technology and advanced experience with software development.

3 – Cybersecurity Specialist

When talking about the digital world, it is important to always think about cybersecurity – an issue that is directly linked to new global trends. After all, nobody wants to be bothered by malware or hackers, right?

Thus, a professional specialist in this area needs to be engaged in the development of best practices within the digital environmentespecially on the internet, working on solutions that aim to discover threats with precision.

If they do occur, companies will be ready to handle all the processes. On average, a Cybersecurity Specialist starts his career earning around BRL 5,700 per month.

4 – Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)

Among the professions that earn well, it is necessary to talk about the website reliability engineer – in a free translation into Portuguese. With an average salary of BRL 11,200, this professional is primarily responsible for optimizing a company’s systems.

Through a variety of mathematical resources, including calculations, statistics and even probabilities, the function succeeds assess the main problems of a platformdeveloping structural improvements so that users have a good experience.

5 – Traffic Manager

Within Digital Marketing, there are numerous new functions, which were developed in line with the communication phenomena seen in the last two years, especially with the arrival of the pandemic.

In this way, a professional responsible for managing traffic needs to analyze audience and engagement metrics of posts madeespecially on social media.

One of the main requirements of this position is to be aware of all trends in the digital world, having advanced knowledge in marketing, advertising and related areas.

6 – Machine Learning Engineer

In addition to São Paulo, the largest Brazilian city, this profession has also been highlighted in Porto Alegre (RS) and Brasília (DF).

Here we have another type of engineer, who also needs to deal with infrastructure, but this time, this professional works with algorithm programming and also with the development of artificial intelligence channels.

You may have noticed that large companies have been heavily betting on these two factors to streamline their communication with consumers, right? Therefore, this is certainly one of the professions that will remain on the rise in the job market for years to come.

7 – UX Researcher

To close the list, it is necessary to talk about one of the fastest growing professions within the financial sector, mainly banking and digital wallets. In a free translation into Portuguese, a UX Researcher would be something like User Experience Researcher.

Through qualitative and quantitative methods, these professionals study a platform in an advanced waydiscovering what are its structural flaws, its loopholes for fraud and also what works best.

For this, they work directly with the users of this platform, but often imperceptibly, taking into account their set of tools and techniques.

Did you like the content? So stay tuned here at TecMundo to learn all about the main trends in the technology market!