8-year-old boy dies after being rescued from hole where he spent the night, in MG

After 17 hours of work, the eight-year-old boy who was rescued from a hole died on his way to the hospital. The child fell into a ditch in the city of Carmo do Paranaíba, in the Alto Paranaíba region of Minas Gerais. It took almost 17 hours of work to remove the boy who fell into the hole approximately six meters deep and 30 centimeters in diameter.

The death was confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Thiago Lacerda Duarte, commander of the 12th Fire Battalion in Patos de Minas. Check out the video:

The Fire Department reported that the 8-year-old boy rescued after falling into a hole inside a construction site in Carmo do Paranaíba (MG), had “a drop in the level of consciousness and suspected cardiorespiratory arrest”. He ended up dying after being trapped in the hole for almost 17 hours. pic.twitter.com/LUcXLGR4Iw — The Time (@otempo) August 22, 2022

During all 17 hours of rescue work, the child remained conscious and received oxygen and liquid food. But it was in the final stretch that the victim, identified as Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves, began to lose consciousness. At first, it was believed that the boy had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Pedro was taken out of the hole still alive and taken into an ambulance, which was destined for the Municipal Hospital of Patos de Minas, in the same region. Death was discovered during transport.

The place where the child had an accident is a landfill site for a subdivision and, at first, the hole was covered only by a board, without adequate signage. Other preliminary information shows that Pedro was playing with other friends at the place when he fell into the ditch.

HOW WAS THE REDEMPTION

According to the Fire Department, teams arrived at the scene around 5 pm on Sunday. The work was careful because of the risk of collapse. The military carried out technical and manual excavation to try to rescue the boy.

From the early hours, teams resorted to various strategies to try to get the boy out of the ditch. Firefighters tried to lift it, but were unsuccessful. To ensure the safety of the little one, it was necessary to make a protection so that he would not be hit in the event of a collapse.

In all, there were three teams of the Fire Department in attendance. The work is monitored by a medical team from the municipality.