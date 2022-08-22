8-year-old boy dies after falling into a hole in the countryside of MG

The 8-year-old boy who was rescued after staying more than 16 hours stuck in a hole in the city of Carmo do Paranaíba, 372 km from Belo Horizonte, could not resist his injuries and died this Monday morning (22). The death of Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves was confirmed by the Fire Department.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Thiago Lacerda Duarte, commander of the 12th Military Fire Battalion in Patos de Minas, the child was removed unconscious from the scene and with suspected cardiorespiratory arrest. She was taken by ambulance to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Carmo do Paranaíba, where resuscitation techniques were performed. However, the boy could not resist and death was confirmed at the health unit.





O boy fell into hole at least 6 meters deep, on Sunday afternoon (22), when firefighters were called. At the site, there is a work and, in principle, the land would not be fenced or signposted.

During the rescue, the child was conscious and came to talk to the military. The instability of the ground made the rescue of the victim more difficult and time-consuming, since there was a risk of landslides.

“The site is an embankment area with unstable soil and had to be gradually shored up as the military advanced in accessing the child,” the corporation said.



