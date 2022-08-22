80 years ago, Brazil declared war on Germany | World

Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 1942. Getúlio Vargas meets with his ministers at the Guanabara Palace. After an hour and a half of meeting, the government announced that Brazil was in a “state of belligerence” with Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. In practice, it was a declaration of war. And it was this last word that was used by some Brazilian newspapers in their extra editions published on the same day. “War!” announced The Globe in bold letters.

“It was a response to the pressure that the government had been suffering from the population, from ministers sympathetic to the allied cause and from the Americans themselves”, says historian Rodrigo Trespach, author of the book Untold (or poorly) told: WWII.

In the days before Getúlio’s decision, the country was still under the shock caused by a series of attacks on Brazilian ships off its coast. Six were sunk in the space of just five days by a single German submarine, U-507. The total number of deaths exceeded 600.

“It was our Pearl Harbor”, says Marcelo Monteiro, author of the book U-507: the submarine that sank the Brazil in WWIIreferring to the Japanese attack on a naval base that marked the US entry into the conflict.

In the days following the attacks on the ships, Brazilian newspapers were filled with news about the shipwrecks, illustrated by photos of the dead and wounded and reports that some victims were even attacked by sharks. In the sinking of the Baependi ship alone, off the coast of Sergipe, 270 people died. “The impact on the public was immense”, says Trespach.

The attacks were just the final push that led Brazil to pass completely into the orbit of the Allies, especially the Americans. Brazil had already aligned itself with the US in January 1942, after the Rio de Janeiro Conference, when it decided to break off relations with the Axis – formed by Italy, Germany and Japan –, which was already at war with the Americans.

Since then, the Getúlio Vargas government had granted the Allies permission to use ports and air bases in Brazil. Although the government actually declared war on the Axis on 22 August, the decree that made the State of War official was only published on 31 August.

Before that, Germany had been an important trading partner for Brazil. “Several military and government officials were also sympathetic to Germany, and I must point out that Vargas himself was a dictator with fascist elements,” says Trespach. “But in the end, Vargas chose to follow the guidelines of his foreign minister, Osvaldo Aranha, who was pro-American.”

2 of 3 Anti-Nazi protest in Brazil in 1942: Getúlio tried to feed the fear of possible attacks on Brazilian soil — Photo: CPDOC/FGV Anti-Nazi protest in Brazil in 42: Getúlio tried to feed the fear of possible attacks on Brazilian soil — Photo: CPDOC/FGV

The August 22 declaration of belligerence satisfied US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who immediately sent a telegram to Getúlio. “On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I express to you the deep emotion with which this action was received in this country. (…) Brazil adds power and material strength to the armies of freedom.”

In Germany, the initial reaction was practically indifferent, considering that Brazil was already aligned with the US before the episode. A spokesman for the Nazi Foreign Ministry told international correspondents that he had not received any official communication. On the other hand, a German radio reported that if such news were confirmed, “there would be no reason for surprise, given the lately observed trend of the Brazilian government”.

Brazil’s early role

It would still take two years for Brazil to send troops to fight the Germans in Europe. Until then, the country’s role in the allied effort would be to lift the last restrictions on the operation of an American air base in Natal and recruit volunteers to harvest rubber in the Amazon, the “rubber soldiers”. Fifty thousand of them – mostly from the Northeast – were recruited after August 1942 to harvest rubber from rubber plantations in the Amazon.

“When the Japanese occupied Southeast Asia, in December 1941, the United States lost its main source of rubber. No less than 97% of all the natural rubber in the world fell into Japanese hands. Without this raw material, the rubber machine Allied war would be stalled,” says Trespach.

The Americans financed the volunteers’ transport to the Amazon and provided another five million dollars to build the necessary infrastructure to accommodate them. “The role of these rubber soldiers was strategically more important to the war effort than that played by the soldiers in Italy”, says Trespach. In all, 26,000 of these volunteers ended up dying in the jungle, mainly from disease.

In an agreement signed two months after the declaration of belligerence, the US provided Brazil with 200 million dollars in weapons and war ammunition for the Navy and the Army, in addition to credit lines to help the country’s industrialization.

3 of 3 Getúlio with Roosevelt aboard an American destroyer in the port of Natal, in February 1943 — Photo: Picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA Getúlio with Roosevelt aboard an American destroyer in the port of Natal, in February 1943 — Photo: Picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA

Even with Brazil far from the fighting in Europe, the government’s propaganda machine tried to feed the fear of possible German and Italian attacks on Brazilian soil. It was a tax a blackout in Brazilian cities from 21h. Advertisements pointed out that lights could serve as targets for Luftwaffe (German Air Force) planes.

“But there was never a German plan to invade Brazil. The Nazi regime was not even able to invade England. Claims to that effect are just conspiracy theories”, guarantees Trespach.

According to the historian, the only ambitious plan suggested by the Germans was to put into practice the tactic of packs by submarines on the Brazilian coast, even before the declaration of war by Brazil. In this type of attack, several submarines act together to attack convoys or ships anchored in ports.

In June 1942, a plan was even authorized by the Nazi command, but the then German ambassador to Brazil, Karl Ritter, was against it, thinking that such an attack would further complicate relations with Brazil and potentially with neighbors sympathetic to the Germany, such as Argentina and Chile. German Navy documents prove that the action was canceled “for political reasons”.

Still limited to a supporting role in the fight against German and Italian submarines off its coast, the Brazilian State then turned against immigrants from Axis countries. The nationalization campaign put in place with the Estado Novo in 1937, which had practically abolished the system of schools and local publications in foreign languages ​​in the country even before the war, was redoubled. Speaking German and Italian had already been banned in several states in January 1942, when Brazil broke off relations with the Axis countries, but the restriction was reinforced after the declaration of war.

Soon after the sinkings caused by the U-507, there were also several episodes of violence against German and Italian immigrants. In Petrópolis, in the state of Rio, stores and restaurants with German names had their plates replaced by others, with the names of the sunken ships. In Rio Grande do Sul, establishments owned by Germans and Italians were vandalized by crowds who shouted “Viva Getúlio Vargas!”.

Three years after these episodes, the war came to an end in Europe and Asia. In the end, about two thousand Brazilians had died in the conflict, among them 443 squares.