Abel Ferreira talks about criticism from Cuca and Jorginho, puts hot cloths in controversy and even quotes Conte and Tuchel

Palmeiras coach played down criticism from rivals in the Brasileirão Serie A

Abel Ferreira spoke for the first time after two other Serie A coaches from Brazilian championship, Cuca and Jorginho, to criticize their behavior. However, the coach palm trees did not get into controversy after the 1-1 draw against Flamengo this Sunday.

“My 4th level course was taken in Fátima. Do you know who was one of my portfolio partners? Mano Menezes, we taught together. I’ve already said what I think of Brazilian coaches. The first coach who pulled me to play in the 1st division it was Paulo Autuori, Felipão called me to the national team. I respect their opinions, with me everything is at peace. Only when it’s to compete, I turn on my competitive mode, otherwise I have nothing to say about it, I’m good with myself and good with others. Haven’t you seen Conte and Tuchel now? It’s part of it, it’s football, what happens inside the 4 lines dies there, the rest is football”, said Abel.

“When you’re winning, everything you do is perfect, it’s beautiful, it’s wonderful. If you go to the locker room at penalty kicks, listen to music and win, it becomes fashionable. What if he lost?”, said the Atlético-MG coach, remembering goalkeeper Weverton’s trips to the same side in penalty kicks.. “When you land six times in the same corner and win, it’s cool. Do you remember the Wall, which fell six times and lost? What happened? When you have two players sent off, nothing happens, because the head is cold. But they weren’t cool-headed. They could have broken a player of ours”, fired Cuca last week, citing the Portuguese coach’s catchphrase.

“If defeat comes for them in this game, you were demanding the two sending-offs, the goalkeeper’s six takedowns in the same corner, the coach who didn’t stay for penalties, etc. But when you win, everything is perfect. Congratulations to Abel, congratulations to Palmeiras. Good luck. There, i said it”, said Cuca.

“I have a lot of respect for Abel, because he’s been a winning guy here. He hasn’t won anything before, but he’s won here. But he won with Palmeiras, which is a great team, a great squad. Only he can’t suggest what he did to me, for example. He suggested to me: ‘Their team is very good offensively, but defensively they are lacking’. P…, that’s what he’s trying to screw with me. I talked about him, but about his behavior. Talk about my behavior, fight with me. Now, talking about my team, my team, what would I have to do? It’s what he did with Cuca“, said Jorginho, to the ESPNalso in the last week.