Abel, from Palmeiras, softens criticism from Cuca and Jorginho: “Everything is at peace with me” | palm trees

– Football is so magical here. Last week I was at the employees’ naked that takes place every Monday. They are friends, but in soccer they curse each other and I wonder how that is possible, but football really has that passion. I’ll tell you a secret that no one knows: my fourth level course was taken in Fátima, do you know who one of my portfolio partners was? The current coach of Internacional, Mano Menezes. More than that, he taught us.

– Therefore, I have already said what I think of Brazilian coaches. Fortunately I have good memories, because the first coach who gave me the opportunity to play in the first division was Paulo Autuori, the first one who called me to the national team was Scolari and I’ve said that many times. The rest is part of football, it’s one or another coach I know personally. I respect their opinions, everything is at peace with me. But to compete I turn on my competitive mode, I don’t have much else to say about it. I am very well with myself and with others – said Abel Ferreira.

Mano Menezes, quoted by Abel, recently praised him, but cited Abel’s tactical explanation after eliminating Cuca as a “class”, leaving in the air whether he was criticizing or not.

– It’s one thing to compete, if I lose a game don’t ask me to be the same when I win. I’m like that, competitive, and don’t ask me to be what I’m not in competition. That’s why I ask you to leave my personal side out, it’s my sacred corner. The rest is football. Didn’t you see what happened with Conte and Tuchel (the Tottenham and Chelsea managers had a bitter argument on the pitch)? It’s football, it’s part of it. What happens within the four lines dies there. You here are very passionate about football. With me, everything is at peace – completed Abel Ferreira.

In charge of Palmeiras since November 2020, Abel Ferreira was two-time champion of Libertadores, champion of São Paulo, champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Recopa Sudamericana. In 145 games, there were 85 wins, 30 draws and 30 losses for Verdão.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 49 points, eight above the vice-leader Fluminense, opponent of the next round, on Saturday, at 19h (GMT), at Maracanã.

In addition to the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras also plays in the Libertadores semifinal against Athletico-PR. The first game will be on the 30th, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

