Adam Neumann: without prejudice – Brazil Journal

“Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat,” F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in Tender is the Night.

Set on the French Riviera in the late 1920s, the novel chronicles the rise of a brilliant and charming young man who grows rich, marries and lives in an excessive and empty euphoria between glamorous parties and world travel – until a series of events hits the cracks in his personality and lead him to a rapid downfall.

Fitzgerald was obsessed with the mysteries of wealth – what people do with it, and what it does with people – as well as the power and ruin that accompany it.

Last week, Adam Neumann – the founder of WeWork whose trajectory is worthy of a Fitzgerald character – stunned the world by raising $350 million with Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z for short, the iconic venture capital investor from the Valley of Silicon behind companies like Facebook, Airbnb, Instagram, Twitter, and a very long list of resounding successes.

Neumann’s new venture, called Flow, achieves unicorn status without ever having started operations, and without knowing its business model in detail.

For those who know Neumann’s story, listened to the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork or watched the series it inspired, the automatic question is: how does one of the world’s leading investors write the biggest check in its history to an entrepreneur whose mistakes and excesses have been so abundantly documented?

Adam Neumann was a poster child from the recent tech bull market as the founder of a real estate company – a remarkable feat that speaks volumes about his charisma and persuasiveness.

According to an entrepreneur and an investor who were with him recently, anyone who listens to him wants to be his partner: the guy is the best salesman in the world.

But why would anyone turn this impulse into a thoughtful and thoughtful check, with so many known buts?

Because that’s how Silicon Valley works. Ever since Arthur Rock invested in the “traitors eight” who left the company they worked for and founded Fairchild Semiconductor in 1957, Vale has been funding entrepreneurs and companies that don’t fit standards or complete Wall Street checklists.

That is its beauty – and part of its essence.

In 1974, Don Valentine, the founder of Sequoia Capital, visited Atari, housed in an old skating rink, and found a chaotic environment with meetings taking place in hot tubs, free beer, a thick smoke of marijuana in the air and a founder, Nolan Bushnell, ragged and poorly maintained.

That didn’t stop him from investing and helping the band of hippies transform their vision and creativity into a real business that changed the market and was the precursor to a gigantic industry today.

That’s how – by funding unlikely rebels and hippies with independent thinking, lifestyles and values ​​opposed to East Coast yuppies – that many life-changing businesses sprang up in the Valley.

Bono Vox, who was a friend of Steve Jobs, told Sebastian Mallaby, in the delightful The Power Law: Venture Capital and Creating the New Future – which tells in detail this beginning of the Valley – that “the people who invented the 21st century were West Coast hippies and sandal stoners, like Steve, because they had a different view.”

Interestingly, Arthur Rock himself stopped investing in Apple at the first opportunity he had because Jobs was at his house and he quickly noticed that its founder was not fond of bathing, which annoyed him enough to back off the investment. (When he realized his mistake, he set about correcting it in time to capture a huge payoff.)

Radical change often comes from outside the industry, and history is full of examples. And so it was with Neumann, the baby clothing store owner who convinced one of the Valley’s top investors, Benchmark Capital, to invest in a real estate business.

He later took it a step further, convincing Softbank’s Masayoshi Son to fund a frantic global expansion of the business with a fabulous opening check of $4.4 billion.

Whether it’s worth the $47 billion at its peak or the $3.3 billion it is today, Neumann captured the spirit of the times with WeWork, saw the corporate real estate market in a new light, and had the courage and competence to execute. his vision, albeit in a questionable way in several respects.

But the fact is that it has significantly changed (or, for some, disrupted) the market, and there is usually a big prize when someone achieves this feat, especially when it comes to a large market like real estate, the largest asset class in the world. world.

In the middle of venture capital it is said, “you bet on the jockey and not on the horse”, that is, the entrepreneur is more important than the project.

Projects can change quickly – or pivot, in industry parlance – as long as they are well managed. On the other hand, the rapid change of people is not something easily observable. In addition, there are several cases of entrepreneurs who failed and, with the help of their rich experiences, later built great companies, such as Bill Gates and Microsoft.

What a16z is doing with Neumann is no different from what has always been done in the Valley. Neumann has already had a vision that has proven correct, raised huge funds from the world’s most renowned investors and transformed the corporate real estate market. Why couldn’t something similar be done in the residential market?

Marc Andreessen, the founder of a16z, likes big, bold ideas, and has supported controversial entrepreneurs who have previously failed.

He himself, as the founder of Netscape, carried out a successful IPO in 1995 – 16 months after the company was founded – and had his company acquired by AOL four years later for $4.3 billion.

Coincidentally (or not), it was also the poster child of the first wave of tech euphoria, and similarly tried to stigmatize it for the excesses of the bubble when it burst in 2000.

In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg arrived late and in his pajamas for a meeting at Sequoia Capital’s office on Menlo Park’s famous Sand Hill Road, which many VC investors chose as their address. He brought with him a presentation in which he listed ten reasons not to invest in him, which in fact occurred.

His partner was Sean Parker, who at 16 had his house invaded by the FBI for hacking federal websites and at 20 had the entire music industry on his tail in a police and legal battle: he was the guy behind Napster, the peer-to-peer software. to-peer music exchange that freely allowed piracy.

Andreessen did not care about the history of the partners at that time and was one of the first investors in Facebook, which reached US$ 1 trillion in market value, and sits on Meta’s board to this day.

The nature of venture capital is the great uncertainty of return. Paradoxically, often the deals that seem to have the most predictability and chance of being successful are not the ones that bring the greatest returns, as they will probably not be the ones that will transform the markets, precisely what Neumann has already shown himself capable of doing.

When entering the territory of the non-obvious, just the opposite, the investor walks a fine line that separates stupidity from genius. That’s where the biggest returns will come (and the biggest failures as well), and that’s why it’s so difficult to invest in early stage companies, especially those that are proposing major transformations.

If Flow’s business succeeds, it will be just another case of a controversial entrepreneur or unlikely investment becoming a huge success.

If it goes wrong, it will be expected, as it is the fate of most companies invested in by venture capital funds. The logic of concentrated returns prevails: the few big winners are the ones who bring most of the long-term returns.

The investor’s role is to find and support entrepreneurs with a chance of generating good returns, and Neumann’s track record certainly improves those odds.

About his dark side that we saw in the series, the maxim coined by the cowboy interpreter John Wayne is valid: “Every man deserves a second chance, but keep an eye on him.”

Now it’s up to Andreessen to play that part and help Neumann prove to the world that he learned from his mistakes, and that his departure from WeWork was just a defeat, not a final defeat.

Guilherme Pacheco is an entrepreneur and technology investor. He co-founded Bondfaro, Mosaico, Tessera Ventures and is an advisor to Banco Pan.

Guilherme Pacheco