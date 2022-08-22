Adecco publishes almost 4 thousand vacancies in all the states of the country

THE adecco, a world leader in Human Resources, has good opportunities available for those looking for a position in the job market. Altogether, they are 3,964 job vacancies distributed among positions of the most diverse levels of training and professional areas.
Check out some functions currently available:
- Shopping assistant
- Logistics Assistant
- Sales promoter
- General Services Assistant
- Forklift Operator
- Commercial Manager
- delivery driver
- Production operator
- Delivery Assistant
- Operational Assistant
- Service Assistant
- Responsible Seller
- Tax analyst
- Industrial Production Assistant
- Maintenance mechanic
- Project consultant
- Cleaning assistant
- Distributor
- Occupational Safety Technician
- Lecturer
- Machine operator
- Pharmacy Assistant
- Nursing Technician
- joiner
- assembler
- Goods Mover
- And many other posts
The chances are for capacity in all Brazilian states and the Federal District, especially São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.
benefits
Salary and additional benefits vary according to the position claimed. They can include medical care, dental care, fuel allowance, parking, food stamps, transportation vouchers, company vehicle and more.
Open for subscriptions
Those interested in registering their CV to apply for any of these vacancies must first access the InfoJobs recruiter’s website. On the portal, you can find all the details, including the company’s requirements and the salary offered.
The next step is to click on the link “Register free CV” and fill in the requested data. The company will contact those selected to inform about the other stages of selection.