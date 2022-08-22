After 6 months, Russia wants to accelerate annexations and Ukraine resists

loop A woman walks in front of a residential building in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, bombed by Russia

“I want to say once again: Russia is here forever.” On May 6, weeks after Moscow announced a sudden change in its plans for the invasion of Ukraine, Andrei Turchak, secretary of the General Council of United Russia, the country’s main ruling acronym, paid a visit to Kherson and made clear some of the objectives. of the Kremlin not just for that one, but for all the occupied regions in the neighboring country.

“There will be no going back to the past. Let’s live together, develop this rich region, rich in historical heritage, rich in its people who live here,” Turchak said, according to the Tass agency.

Now, as the war turns six months, next Wednesday, pro-Russian administrations are about to hold referendums to “legitimize” an annexation, along the lines of what was done in Crimea in 2014, in a move that marks a new chapter. not only of the conflict, but of the future of the region.

Officially, the Kremlin is trying to steer clear of rumors about annexations: the referendums, the official script says, are just a demonstration of the will of the population, now freed from “Ukrainian shackles”, although these votes, initially scheduled for 9/11, are just part of the equation.

Today, Russia occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory, controlling considerable parts of the provinces of Kherson (South), Zaporijia (South) and Donetsk (East), in addition to the entirety of Luhansk (East), in what is seen as the main Russian victory at the front. There, the Russian state offered to grant citizenship, in a policy known as “passportization,” adopted Russian symbols and references to the Soviet Union, and acted to promote the Russian language.

Cell phones and taxes

However, Moscow has gone further: in a matter of weeks, international telephone codes have been changed to +7, the same used in the Russian Federation. Residents were encouraged to follow Russian tax laws: pro-Moscow authorities even set a date, August 1, for new registrations at the local Revenue Service to be made.

Schools are transitioning to the curriculum adopted in Russia, and teachers from other Russian regions are being called upon to work in the occupied areas, with the promise of a salary of up to 8,600 rubles a day, or R$750. Today, the average monthly salary in Russia is 62,000 rubles, or R$5,400.

!This is a complicating factor, they are trying to impose themselves. Another example is the taking of sites such as the Zaporyjia nuclear plant,” said Angelo Segrillo, a professor of history at USP and one of the leading experts on Russia and the former USSR in Brazil, referring to the plant commanded by the Russians since March. They want to change the transmission lines, Ukraine can stop receiving energy, and it is being taken little by little, decreasing in size.”

It is impossible not to make some kind of analogy with the events that took place in Crimea at the beginning of 2014. In a matter of weeks, amid the political chaos in Ukraine at that time, Russia established control over the peninsula and organized a referendum that marked the annexation, signed on March 18, 2014.

There were no high-intensity fighting, nor local resistance. Posters with the slogan “We are back to our home” were spread on the streets of cities like Sevastopol — the 2018 presidential election took place on the same day that the occupation turned four years old. In the region, Putin won with more than 90% of the vote.

This roadmap is, at least in the Kremlin’s opinion, the best of all worlds: after all, even with the annexation recognized by few countries, Russia did not suffer major punishments for occupying, in the 21st century, the territory of another sovereign country. More than that, Moscow’s presence in Crimea is seen by most residents as a positive thing — internal resistance has been suppressed, and even after the start of the war, it remains incipient.

— Crimea is something different, the population of Russian origin there reached 80%, 90%, and until 1954 it was part of Russia, inside the Soviet Union — points out Segrillo. — The breakaway regions [Donetsk e Luhansk] there were a lot of Russians, but they didn’t reach 90%. It was just under 50%, and that has now changed, hasn’t it? It’s not an overwhelming majority of the population, and that’s why it’s being discussed what to do now.

Resistance

In addition to population issues, one cannot forget the main thing: today, the regions coveted by Russia are in the midst of a violent and stagnant conflict, which has caused heavy casualties on both sides and left entire cities destroyed. Russian forces are also accused of committing atrocities against civilians, something that will not be forgotten with a propaganda campaign or new passports.

“This very bloody war changed the scale of what is at stake there, it changed the political calculation. International Studies at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj). “We are still seeing foreign aid to Ukraine, leaving the local army with the ability to bomb the Russians hundreds of kilometers from the front lines.”

As the Russians and their local allies struggle to expand their already extensive territory, Ukraine is fighting in all occupied areas, and is trying to take the first steps of a counteroffensive in the South, with a focus on Kherson. Bridges used as supply lines for worn-out Russian forces were destroyed, but the damage was still not enough to force a retreat.

Within the occupied regions, militias lead the resistance in cities such as Melitopol (Zaporijia), and attacks against pro-Moscow authorities are recurrent: administrators, advisers and ordinary citizens identified as Russophiles are considered “legitimate” targets of car bombs, gunshots and poisonings.

In this scenario, and with timid advances from Moscow’s forces, there are rumors that the referendums could be postponed until the end of the year. Also weighing in are the increasingly bold attacks by the Ukrainians, who have destroyed facilities inside Russian territory and, although unconfirmed, military units in Crimea.

“When we reach the end of the year, when we have a clear balance of how much Ukraine has lost, how much Russia has lost, the scale of this war will become clearer,” Santoro said.

Colossal losses at the front

In six months of war in Ukraine, Russia released just a toll of its dead, 1,351, in March. Ukrainians claim that more than 40,000 invading soldiers died, well above Western estimates of around 15,000 — for comparison, 14,000 Soviet soldiers died in the War in Afghanistan (1979-1989). On the Ukrainian side, the government acknowledged the death of 10,000 fighters in June, but the number should be higher – Kiev admits that more than 100 soldiers die daily.

Equipment losses are not clear either: Russia does not release figures on how many tanks and artillery equipment it has lost, but photos of wrecked armor reveal a significant impact on the world’s second largest military power. Independent tracking services suggest that up to 5,000 vehicles were lost. Among the “casualties” is the cruiser Moskva, sunk in April.

In June, a Kiev representative declared that the country had lost about half of its arsenal, including more than 400 tanks and 700 artillery pieces of equipment. In the same month, President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that up to 200 aircraft were destroyed. On the Russian side, about 85 aircraft were shot down. The figure does not include at least nine fighter jets destroyed in the explosion of a base in Crimea on the 9th.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.