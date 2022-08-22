After a tie, Dorival Jr. is criticized by Flamengo fans: ‘It wasn’t meant to be saved’

Palmeiras and Flamengo were in a 1-1 draw, this Sunday afternoon (21), at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. On social media, fans of the Rio de Janeiro club harshly criticized coach Dorival Jr. opting for a mixed team roster.
After the final whistle, the criticism intensified and some red-blacks even claimed that the coach would have “given up” the national title with the result. Dorival put on the team’s main players, such as Pedro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro almost halfway through the second half.
See some reactions:
Dorival gave up very early on the Brazilian ._.
— amaral (@guiamaralrocha)
August 21, 2022
A tie with a taste of defeat. In the only moment that was not to spare, Dorival gave up the championship for good.
— Lucas Marques (@lucaxmarques)
August 21, 2022
Dorival took a long time to move. When he was going to do, he took the goal. Cold water bath for those who counted on the victory over Palmeiras to reduce the difference.
— Wellington Balduino (@Ton_WellingtonB)
August 21, 2022
Congratulations Dorival Jr for the stupidity!
— Anacleto (@Anacletobdc)
August 21, 2022
It’s hard to point out a culprit today… But even when I put Dorival, first the delay to move second I don’t think it’s right to start with a mixed/reserve team for a game like this, but Dorival has been doing a good job and let’s trust homi .
— ͏ ͏ (@crfdudutrem)
August 21, 2022