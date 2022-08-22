After a tie, Dorival Jr. is criticized by Flamengo fans: ‘It wasn’t meant to be saved’

Palmeiras and Flamengo were in a 1-1 draw, this Sunday afternoon (21), at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. On social media, fans of the Rio de Janeiro club harshly criticized coach Dorival Jr. opting for a mixed team roster.

After the final whistle, the criticism intensified and some red-blacks even claimed that the coach would have “given up” the national title with the result. Dorival put on the team’s main players, such as Pedro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro almost halfway through the second half.

See some reactions:

Dorival gave up very early on the Brazilian ._. — amaral (@guiamaralrocha)

A tie with a taste of defeat. In the only moment that was not to spare, Dorival gave up the championship for good. — Lucas Marques (@lucaxmarques)

