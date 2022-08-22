After being the butt of jokes, Mark Zuckerberg updates “selfie” in the metaverse

Yadunandan Singh 24 hours ago Business Comments Off on After being the butt of jokes, Mark Zuckerberg updates “selfie” in the metaverse 3 Views

After becoming the butt of jokes this week, Mark Zuckerberg posted, this Friday, the 19th, a new “selfie” taken in the metaverse. The image, unlike the previous one, brings an improved rendering, with more details, realistic hair and even freckles on the face.

“I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic – it was taken very quickly to celebrate a release. The graphics on Horizon are capable of much more – even on headsets – and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

The post made by Zuckerberg earlier this week celebrated the expansion of the Horizon Worlds project – which, according to him, will be the future of the digital world and the metaverse. Sources claim that Meta has already disbursed US$10 billion (about R$52 billion) to improve metaverse platforms; including the Horizon, which is compatible with Oculos Quest 2 and Oculos Rift.

Perhaps because it is such an expensive and daring project, internet users expected a little more than what they received last Monday (15th). Due to the poor graphic quality, critics even compared the new platform with the beginnings of Second Life – a virtual environment that was launched in the early 2000s.

The image, which went viral, surpassed the mark of 112,000 reactions, 19,000 comments and 8,000 shares. Of the reactions captured, 27 thousand were “haha”, showing that users found the publication comical.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

LOTOFÁCIL: Result of today’s Lotofácil contest 2605, Monday (22/08)

Some draws will be held this Monday (22), among them, the 2605 lottoeasy. THE Savings …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved