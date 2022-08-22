After being the butt of jokes, Mark Zuckerberg updates “selfie” in the metaverse

After becoming the butt of jokes this week, Mark Zuckerberg posted, this Friday, the 19th, a new “selfie” taken in the metaverse. The image, unlike the previous one, brings an improved rendering, with more details, realistic hair and even freckles on the face.

The post made by Zuckerberg earlier this week celebrated the expansion of the Horizon Worlds project – which, according to him, will be the future of the digital world and the metaverse. Sources claim that Meta has already disbursed US$10 billion (about R$52 billion) to improve metaverse platforms; including the Horizon, which is compatible with Oculos Quest 2 and Oculos Rift.

“I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic – it was taken very quickly to celebrate a release. The graphics on Horizon are capable of much more – even on headsets – and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

Perhaps because it is such an expensive and daring project, internet users expected a little more than what they received last Monday (15th). Due to the poor graphic quality, critics even compared the new platform with the beginnings of Second Life – a virtual environment that was launched in the early 2000s.

The image, which went viral, surpassed the mark of 112,000 reactions, 19,000 comments and 8,000 shares. Of the reactions captured, 27 thousand were “haha”, showing that users found the publication comical.