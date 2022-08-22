After controversial comment about Jesuíta Barbosa, comedian is the target of denunciation, says website; Actor from Pantanal has not yet commented on the matter

The comedian spoke about the controversy and said that he “mistaken in some sentences”; Jesuit has not yet commented on the matter.

After polemicizing with a statement about Jesuit Barbosathe youth of wetland, Pedro Manso will be the subject of a criminal complaint, according to information released by the website “Notícias da TV”. Agripino Magalhães, deputy federal deputy and LGBTQIA+ activist, will present the complaint to the Public Ministry.

In contact with the communication vehicle, Agripino said that he called the lawyers and that he will file the initial petition this Monday (22). If the MP accepts the action, the imitator must be notified to testify within 15 working days, as revealed by Notícias da TV.

understand the case

Recently, the comedian left a comment in a publication about the relationship of Jesuíta and Cícero Ibeiro, appointed as the actor’s alleged boyfriend. “The end of time is coming, in the old days we would run after women and it was difficult. These days guys have the woman they want, but they prefer to be the women. reverse paper“, he wrote, on Facebook.

With the negative repercussion of the sentence, interpreted on the web as homophobic, Pedro spoke about the accusations. “I confess that I made mistakes in some sentences, giving the impression that I was against it, but that was not my intention. I love gays just as I have two gay nephews and I have greater affection and love for them“, posted.