After Ludmilla abandons show, organizer exposes delay and negligence

Ludmilla’s passage through the Farraial festival, at Anhembi, in São Paulo, on Saturday (20/8), was quite troubled. The singer ended her performance after a few songs and then returned to the stage claiming that she could not continue due to the lack of structure and failures, according to her, the responsibility of the organization of the party. The LeoDias column was sought out by Luiz Restiffe, partner of the INHAUS agency, organizer of the festivalwhich exposed a number of problems with the artist and her team, from unprofessional schedules to technical negligence.

Dissatisfaction with schedule

Farraial is considered the biggest event in the sertanejo segment in the city of São Paulo. The problems with Ludmilla started as soon as the order of the performances was defined. The singer was slated to open the schedule, but she didn’t like that at all and did her best to try to change the time of her show, since traditionally the opening schedule is smaller artists.

However, the change was not possible, considering Ludmilla’s musical style in relation to the event’s proposal and other attractions, as well as the singer’s own agenda, since on the same day she had another performance scheduled.

Soundcheck

On the day of the festival, according to Luiz Restiffe, Ludmilla’s team did not arrive earlier to do the soundcheck and gave up this process, which is considered essential for the artist’s staff to understand the event’s system. “They gave up the sound, they didn’t. We always made it available, our technicians were there for that and they gave up”, explains Restiffe.

Delay

Ludmilla’s performance was scheduled to start at 1 pm. However, the singer only arrived at 1:40 pm. “The time to finish her show was at 2 pm. We couldn’t extend this schedule, because there’s a whole lineup that comes next. After her comes Zé Neto & Cristiano, I can’t take them off”, explains Restiffe.

“In festivals and large shows, the artist needs to arrive at least an hour before the performance. If her show was at 1pm, she had to be there at least by 12pm. She didn’t do that, all the other artists did, they attended”, points out the partner of the company that organized the event.

The LeoDias column had access to email exchanges between the organization and Ludmilla’s team, in which the organizers make it clear that the festival “has a set time for start and close, and it is not possible under any circumstances to exceed the time established by the LAW, under penalty of FINE in case of non-compliance”.

Technical problems

“When an artist takes the stage, the technicians who stay in the booth controlling the sound are not ours, they are the artist’s technicians. So whoever was controlling her sound, doing the mixing, was a technician of hers, hired by her, who works with her, who travels with her. From the moment the artist takes the stage, it’s his technician who is there, it’s not us”, explains Restiffe.

“It’s a technical issue for her team, because they haven’t soundchecked, seen things, surrounded everything, seen how the sound was. It’s just that it’s much easier for her to speak ill of the event”, says Restiffe.

sound restriction

Restiffe also detailed that a sound mapping work was carried out at Anhembi to find out how much decibels the event could have in order not to extrapolate what is allowed by law, since, due to recent problems with other events in space, non-compliance with the restrictions may result in an Anhembi ban.

“Anhembi has already been fined for noise and sound, so the next fine that Anhembi receives, it will be sealed, lose the license and be embargoed for shows”, he explains.

Therefore, Ludmilla’s team was informed, in advance, of the details about the technical part, sound table and obligations in relation to sound regulation and decibel limit to be followed.

“After this study, we shared it with the technicians of all the bands, everyone understood this, but with her specifically we had a problem. The guy didn’t know how to adjust the sound, he didn’t know how to adjust the table. As there was no sound check, it was not possible to be fixed and after her show we had no problems with anyone, we only had problems with her specifically”, explains Restiffe.

The LeoDias column also had access to emails sent by the organization to Ludmilla’s team about Anhembi’s restrictions. “We had to present a project to the Public Ministry. […] According to the legislation, we cannot have more than 60 dB A on the outside of the Anhembi. We will have to strictly follow what was asked of us”, says the email.

“There will be an external team from PSIU, doing the inspection, another team from GL Eventos, on the part of Anhembi, another specialized company on the part of the Promoter. In summary, we cannot exceed 96 dB A Pico on the House Mix. In order to have coverage in the area, we had to install 12 delay towers in order to cover the area with a volume that is at least reasonable. This issue is non-negotiable. […] These restrictions do not refer only to the PA, but also to the internal volume of the Stage”, clarifies the e-mail.

What does Ludmilla say?

The LeoDias column sought out the team that represents Ludmilla so that the singer could give her version of the facts. However, the contact was not returned at the time of writing this article. The space remains open.

