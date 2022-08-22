After separation from Shakira, Gerard Piqué is caught kissing with new girlfriend. See photos and find out who the woman is

In the midst of a fight with Shakira over a plane, player Gerard Piqué seems to no longer want to hide that he put in line to walk two months after the split with the popstar was announced. The player, who even received boos from the crowd after the end, was spotted this Friday (19) with his new girlfriend, student Clara Chía.

According to Telecinco’s “Socialité” program, Piqué and Clara enjoyed a concert by singer Dani Martín together in the Spanish city of Puigcerdà. The couple enjoyed the night without any ceremony and exchanged kisses and caresses in front of the entire audience. It is estimated that there were 3,000 people at the show. The lovebirds were accompanied by friends and family of the player. Check out the photos in the gallery!

GERARD PIQUÉ’S NEW GIRLFRIEND IS THE PIVOT OF THE BREAKUP WITH SHAKIRA?

Also according to “Socialité”, Clara Chía, Piqué’s new girlfriend, is 23 years old, is a public relations student and works with events. The couple met in a bar and the relationship has lasted for months.

There are still no confirmations if Clara was the pivot of Shakira and Piqué’s separation, but all the characteristics of the young woman match those of the woman identified as the trigger for the crisis.

According to El Periódico, the couple’s nearly 12-year relationship was shaken by the appearance of a blonde woman, in her 20s, student and promoter of events in the athlete’s life.