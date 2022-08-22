After shooting that killed baby, app drivers are told to avoid neighborhood in Fortaleza

After the death of a nine-month-old baby and two other people were injured, this Saturday, the 20th, Pici residents advised app drivers to avoid the area close to the occurrence. Information that the author of the shots that hit the child was on a motorcycle and was wearing a transport app shirt left residents scared and, therefore, some professionals would have been threatened by criminals.

According to the president of the Ceará Application Drivers Association, Rafael Keylon, Pici is considered an area of ​​great risk for the category of application drivers, presenting the highest number of robberies and attacks on drivers in Fortaleza.

The threat situation would have been provoked by the suspicion that a man on a motorcycle wearing the shirt of a transport company by app had caused the death of a child, which caused revolt in the community.

Criminals would be warning cars and motorcycles with riders dressed as app drivers not to enter Pici, found THE PEOPLE. “There was a request for non-entry and, in the groups, the association advised drivers not to go to that place”, he informs.

According to an app driver, she and other drivers were told not to enter the Pici, especially those who use motorcycles. She says that a week ago an app car was shot at about five times.

violent weekend

Capital, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza and Interior registered a weekend with many occurrences, from Friday, 19 to this Sunday, 21.

On Friday, the 19th, five people were killed in Fortaleza, in the Ayrton Senna Plateau, Passaré, Round Lagoon, Siqueira and Mayor José Walter Set.

On the morning of Saturday, the 20th, a woman was killed as a victim of femicide in Barra do Ceará. The main suspect is his ex-companion, a military policeman.

Also on Saturday, a man was persecuted and killed in Pajuçara, in Maracanaú, in the Metropolitan Region. The victim was 25 years old. In the Luxou community, in Future beach, a male victim was killed while watching a football match. The boy was unidentified.

In copyin the interior of the state, three men were killed in confrontation with the police.

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were apprehended on Saturday night, the 20th, in the community of Baixa Pau, in the Fortaleza Center. The action was carried out by the police officers of the Tourist Police Battalion (BPTur).

