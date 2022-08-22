After six months of invasion, what does the future hold for Ukraine?

Six months after Russian forces launched what they thought would be a blitz operation in Ukraine, the invasion has resulted in a classic war with no sign of ending anytime soon, experts say.

Is it possible for the war to last for years? What is the resistance capacity of the two countries?

How long can the conflict last?

Both sides have suffered immense human and material losses, without either seeming ready for a ceasefire or peace talks.

Ukrainians are fighting what for them is an existential struggle to defend their nation, which Putin considers a historical fallacy.

as you say to AFP Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev, “in circumstances like these no one can win”. “This ‘special military operation’ could last for years.”

“There begins to be a form of balance of forces between the two parties, so we see a conflict that could be very long”, and at least continue in 2023, he tells the AFP Marie Dumoulin of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

Putin also presented the conflict as part of Russia’s resistance to NATO expansion, which makes any notion of defeat unacceptable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, may try to achieve tactical successes, such as the sinking of the ‘Moskva’ cruise ship in April, or even launch a counter-offensive to recover occupied areas in the south and east of the country.

“This would allow him to re-motivate the Ukrainian troops and society, and justify his request for more help from his European partners”, argues Marie Dumoulin.

Can Ukraine continue to resist?

The support of Europe and the United States with weapons and intelligence has allowed Ukrainian forces to slow, if not stop, Russia’s advance into the Donbass and the Black Sea coast.

But this pace has also allowed Russia to consolidate its positions in these areas, certainly relying on a strengthened military presence in Crimea since its annexation in 2014.

The arrival of winter will test the resolve of Ukrainians, especially if they face severe restrictions on energy supplies and if more people are forced to flee their homes.

Dumoulin points to a fact: 40% of schools will remain closed when the school year begins in September, which will have an important psychological cost.

Without forgetting the need to keep alive the report of support from the West, which has denied Zelensky the higher caliber weapons he requested.

“The Ukrainian people are united and support the government for the time being, but this stability rests a lot on the idea that the West supports Ukraine in this war,” says Dimitri Minic, a researcher at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

Will the Russian economy survive?

Moscow seems determined to pay the price of a long war of attrition.

Ukraine’s Western allies have been trying to strangle the Russian economy by drastically reducing purchases of oil and gas, imposing sanctions that restrict imports of Russian goods and forcing many Western companies to leave the country.

However, “revenues from its exports and, in particular, from oil, gas, coal and other raw materials, have not only sustained but exceeded expectations”, exclaims Chris Weafer, an analyst specializing in Russia at the consultancy Macro-Russia. Advisory.

Russian society has been suffering the effects of sanctions since the annexation of Crimea, and the government quickly found other markets for purchasing industrial components and other materials in Turkey and Asia.

“The economy, industry and people have had eight years to adjust to the sanctions, so the country and the population are better prepared and have greater self-sufficiency, albeit basic,” says Weafer.

What are the possible outcomes?

If the conflict enters winter and the year 2023, the future will largely depend on Western support for Kiev, subject to the impact the conflict is having on families in the form of high inflation.

“There will likely come a time when Putin will rely on Western fatigue to incite Western leaders to pressure Ukraine to end the conflict, on Russian terms,” says ECFR’s Dumoulin.

Barring a huge miscalculation, the Ukrainian army also shows no signs of collapsing, and few expect Zelensky to accept a deal that does not result in the recovery of occupied territories, including Crimea.

If its allies continue to provide aid and weapons, Russia’s military advantage could erode, which could backfire on Putin ahead of the March 2024 presidential election.

“What could worsen the tension between the Kremlin and what remains of civil society is a declaration of war, martial law or a general mobilization”, says Dimitri Minic.

“That would be difficult to manage in cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, which are less permeable to the obsessive anti-Western narrative,” he adds.