After success in “Além da Illusion”, Larissa Manoela pleases Rede Globo and is quoted for a 21h soap opera, according to columnist

The actress, who was the protagonist in the last soap opera at 6 pm, would already have her future defined at the broadcaster

Success in the range of 18h, “Beyond Illusion” the executives of Rede Globo were very pleased. Larissa Manoelawhich was the protagonist of the plot, should make an even bigger leap in the carioca station. That’s because everything indicates that the actress is being quoted to star in her first soap opera of nine.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Larissa Manoela would be being quoted to integrate the cast of “Terra Vermelha”. The plot is scheduled to air only in 2023 and should tell another country story, as well as Pantanal. It will be signed by the author Walcyr Carrasco.

According to the columnist, Larissa Manoela should also premiere another film in the Netflix – before starting “Red Earth”. The actress would have signed a contract to star in four films on the streaming platform. Three are already available: “Exchange Diaries”, “Lulli” and “Airplane Mode”. That is, one more left.

From that, then, Larissa Manoela will be able to dedicate himself fully to his new job at Rede Globo. The bad news is that the soap opera will still take a long time to air. This is because it will be the successor of ‘Crossing’who recently started recording.