After the robbery of Carlinhos Maia, police warn of exposure on social networks: ‘It brings certain ease to criminals’ | Fantastic

In May of this year, the apartment of digital influencer Carlinhos Maia, in Maceió, was invaded. Thieves took diamonds and a luxury watch, goods estimated to be worth R$2.5 million.. Arrested by the police, the mastermind of the crime, Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno, only learned that the result of the robbery was worth millions due to the repercussions in the press.

The jewelry was returned, and the police are still trying to locate the other two participants in the robbery. Carlinhos was in doubt if he would return to the apartment, but he decided to return, and the return, like almost everything in his life, became an internet video in which he says: “It feels crazy to come here. mess with my stuff. They turned everything over”.

And therein lies the problem, since Carlinhos became the target of Eliabio Custódio precisely because of this exposure on social networks. Police ask people to be more careful with this.

“Criminals use this information, they set up a whole crime scene. This makes it easier for criminals who work with this type of crime”, says the general delegate of the Civil Police of Alagoas, Gustavo Xavier do Nascimento.

